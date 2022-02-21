Watch Video: Kili Paul, sister Neema lipsync to Shreya Ghoshal's 'Pal'

Internet sensations from Tanzania Kili Paul and sister Neema have tried lip syncing to the famous song 'Pal'. The energetic beat is originally written by Kunaal Vermaa & Prashant Ingole and sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.
Few days back, the social media star shared a video clip of himself lip-syncing and dancing to the famous song 'Arabic Kuthu' from the movie 'Beast,' and since Indian music lovers are enjoying Paul siblings' performance - he was back with one more beat, this time trying something romantic.
In the recent video uploaded a day ago, Kili Paul and sister Neema were seen perfectly lip-syncing to Arijit's 'Pal'. Since being posted, the video has gathered over 1 Million views, 133K likes and hundreds of comments.
"Lovely", "Wow", and so on.. the comments ran in praise of the Tanzanian stars.
Here's how netizens reacted, take a look:
