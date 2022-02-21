Watch: Aarya Babbar gets into a verbal spat with pilot; asks if he should get off the flight

Bollywood actor and former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Aarya Babbar, recently hit the viral note for his verbal spat with a pilot while onboard a flight.

As per the video, Aarya can be seen having a conversation with the plane’s pilot in the cockpit. The pilot asks Aarya if he cracked a joke, to which the actor says "Joke? I was cracking a joke with my friend."

The pilot then goes on to say that he heard Aarya saying, "Ye kya chalayega?” which the latter denies and clarifies that he said, "Bhai ye abhi aaye hai (Did he come now)?"

The pilot expresses his disappointment over the joke, after which Aarya says, “Do you want to make your power come across like this?" and furthermore asks if he should get off the flight.

The pilot then goes on to shake hands with the actor which the latter denies and goes on to say, "I don't wish to handshake with you. You wish to show your power and you want me to get up from my seat and come over here and talk to you when you have a problem."

Aarya made his film debut with Raj Kanwar's 'Ab Ke Baras' featuring Amrita Rao. He went on to work in films like 'Yaar Annmulle', 'Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola' and 'Ready'.

Son of actor Raj and Nadira Babbar, Aarya also participated in the eighth season of ‘Bigg Boss’. He was last seen in 'Bangistan', alongside Riteish Deshmukh.

In 2021, he also featured in a short film titled 'Bandh Tijori' opposite actress Veronica Vanij.

The actor feels the web-space has seen a boom since 2020 primarily because the platform helped spread some relief in the otherwise gloomy scenario owing to the pandemic.

'Bandh Tijori' has been written and directed by Pradeep Singrole, and premiered on Disney+ Hostar.

