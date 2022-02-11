Wordle 237: Did you solve it? Twitterati flaunt their score and share hilarious memes

Looks like the entire world is on their screens to crack the Wordle puzzle. If you are an ardent social media user, you've probably seen a grid of green, yellow and black squares. This is the latest pandemic phenomenon called Wordle - a free online game that gives users a new word puzzle each day.

It was created by Josh Wardle for his crossword-loving partner. As of January 10, the game has 2.7 million players.

In Wordle, players have six tries to guess a target five-letter word. Every time they make a guess, they are told which letters in their guess are in the word and in the correct position (green), and which letters are in it but in a different position (yellow).

The players just get to solve one puzzle a day, probably that keeps them excited and waiting to hit it right. As the clock rang at 12 midnight, netizens picked their phones and attempted the new day puzzle of the Wordle. Soon after their attempts, they shared the cues or flaunted success on social media. Wordle 237 made to one of the top trends.

What's the answer for the Wordle 237? However, we won't reveal it for you, but some netizens who played the game have revealed via hints and memes.

Take a look at some reactions, right here:

#Wordle237 ...



The pain is real, the word is very obvious. 🧘‍♂️ https://t.co/iC0iLYwvAu — anubhab_rout09🇮🇳 Aunbɐhb (@anubhab_rout) February 10, 2022

#Wordle237 6/6

Finally!! I can sleep peacefully now!



⬛🟨⬛🟨⬛

⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩

⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩

⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩

🟨⬛⬛🟩🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Shivaprakash hande (@Shivaprakash_h) February 10, 2022

ALSO READ Mumbai Police shares Wordle like traffic rule advisory post; check here

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 09:33 AM IST