Wordle 237: Did you solve it? Twitterati flaunt their score and share hilarious memes

Looks like the entire world is on their screens to crack the Wordle puzzle. If you are an ardent social media user, you've probably seen a grid of green, yellow and black squares. This is the latest pandemic phenomenon called Wordle - a free online game that gives users a new word puzzle each day.
It was created by Josh Wardle for his crossword-loving partner. As of January 10, the game has 2.7 million players.
In Wordle, players have six tries to guess a target five-letter word. Every time they make a guess, they are told which letters in their guess are in the word and in the correct position (green), and which letters are in it but in a different position (yellow).
The players just get to solve one puzzle a day, probably that keeps them excited and waiting to hit it right. As the clock rang at 12 midnight, netizens picked their phones and attempted the new day puzzle of the Wordle. Soon after their attempts, they shared the cues or flaunted success on social media. Wordle 237 made to one of the top trends.
What's the answer for the Wordle 237? However, we won't reveal it for you, but some netizens who played the game have revealed via hints and memes.
Take a look at some reactions, right here:
#wordle237 4/6— Maanushi Rana Joshi (she/her) (@MaanushiRana) February 10, 2022
If you know this episode. You know that answer. #Friends #wordlehint #wordle
🟨⬛⬛⬛🟨
🟨🟨🟩🟩⬛
⬛🟨🟨🟨⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 pic.twitter.com/HLFRfdH0Y2
#Wordle237 ...— anubhab_rout09🇮🇳 Aunbɐhb (@anubhab_rout) February 10, 2022
The pain is real, the word is very obvious. 🧘♂️ https://t.co/iC0iLYwvAu
#Wordle237 3/6— Kat(hryn) she/her 🏳️🌈🇪🇺🖖🦓 (@Bookhouse_Girl) February 11, 2022
Not bad for 3.30am 😴😆
⬛⬛🟨⬛🟨
⬛🟩🟨⬛🟨
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
#Wordle237 Wordle 237 4/6— camel's oasis (@camelofarabia) February 11, 2022
⬛⬛🟨⬛🟨
⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛
⬛🟩⬛🟨⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
15/15, no losses. pic.twitter.com/t2KGt8HEF8
Wordle 237 3/6— ＩＴ＇Ｓ ＢＡＨ ＨＵＭ ＢＵＧ (@ScalyFace) February 11, 2022
⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜
🟨⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩#Wordle237 pic.twitter.com/4SdyGBxFpR
Me after getting todays #Wordle237 correct *6/6#Wordle pic.twitter.com/8axRTc9Ssx— Ashmit (@Ashonell) February 10, 2022
#Wordle237 #Wordle— subramaniam (@rssubrama) February 11, 2022
Sore, indeed!
Wordle 237 4/6
⬜🟩⬜⬜🟨
⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜
🟨🟨🟨⬜⬜
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
#Wordle237 6/6— Shivaprakash hande (@Shivaprakash_h) February 10, 2022
Finally!! I can sleep peacefully now!
⬛🟨⬛🟨⬛
⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩
⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩
⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩
🟨⬛⬛🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Missed last one.#Wordle237 5/6— MetzMan|🇳🇱 (@TheMetzMan) February 10, 2022
⬛🟩🟨⬛⬛
⬛🟩⬛⬛🟨
🟨🟩⬛⬛⬛
⬛🟩🟨🟩🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 pic.twitter.com/siGzbRoZyE
Wordle 237 3/6 #Wordle237— Atchu🦄 (@Atchu10491111) February 11, 2022
Omg!!!
⬛🟨⬛⬛🟨
🟩⬛🟨🟨⬛
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 pic.twitter.com/duGEyiAbFE
