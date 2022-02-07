Mumbai Police shares Wordle like traffic rule advisory post; check here

If you are social media user, you couldn't have missed the interesting posts by the Mumbai Police. The force took to prove and project an image that they are friendly and approachable through their relatable posts. Though the posts talked on serious and vital issues, the police team were super creative in keeping them engaging, educative and entertaining.

In a recent post, the social media team of the Mumbai Police uploaded a post that tickled netizens over the trending game Wordle along hinting them on adhering to traffic rules.

The visual had three tiles in traffic signal colors - Red, Yellow and Green, and read, "No Wordle, just the traffic lights you need to follow!" Check post, here:

Loading View on Instagram

ALSO READ Mumbai Police extends condolences to Lata Mangeshkar via wordplay; see pic

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 05:53 PM IST