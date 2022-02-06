Mumbai Police extends condolences to Lata Mangeshkar via wordplay; see pic

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID-19," the doctor treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital said.

The Mumbai Police, as usual, got creative on expressing condolence and paying tribute to the legendary singer. "The SAREGAMA has ended," read the post with bold and faded text to convey the message. The visual hinted to speak of the long journey of Late Lata ji, and said "saga has ended".

Not just in English, the team also played the word style in Marathi - "Sangeet vishwatheel sargam haravle (the music world has lost its sargam)." While, the post was captioed in Hindi with regard to her famous melody sung along Kishore Kumar and read, "Aap chali gayin hain, noor chala gaya hai...(You passed away, so did the charm)".

See the post, right here:

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 02:17 PM IST