Mumbai Police shares advisory meme from '3 idiots', urges double vaccination to win over 'Virus'

If you are a social media user, you can rarely miss the witty posts by the Mumbai Police. The force has taken to project and prove that they are friendly and approachable through their relatable posts. Though the posts talk about serious topics, the police team has been creative in keeping them engaging, educative and entertaining.

In a recent social media post, the Mumbai Police issued subtle advisory to get vaccinated at the earliest to win over the COVID-19 virus. The message wasn't plain and dull, the team took to hilarious connection with the Bollywood film 3 idiots' character, 'Viru Sahastrabudhhe (virus).'

"Virus took years of training to write with 2 hands. You need only few months to get fully vaccinated,” Mumbai Police wrote. They also shared the same thing in Marathi. #WinOverVirus and #GetVaccinatedNow," the post was captioned.

Within hours of upload, the image hit over 6K likes and many comments on Instagram. People appreciated the witty approach and linking the current virus to that the reel character. A netizen wrote, "Mumbai police is killing it !!!, while few others took to share heart, smile emojis.

Here's a look at some reactions:

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 01:57 PM IST