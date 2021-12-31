'Sea the link': Mumbai Police takes to social media with witty advisory pictures on New Year eve

If you are a social media user, you can rarely miss the witty posts by the Mumbai Police. The force has taken to project and prove that they are friendly and approachable through their relatable posts. Though the posts talk about serious topics, the police team has been creative in keeping them engaging, educative and entertaining.

In a recent social media post, the Mumbai Police issued subtle advisory warning for citizens to stay safe at home, avoiding chances of contracting the novel coronavirus on the New Year eve.

What made the post stand out was its perfect wordplay, using names of places in Mumbai to communicate the COVID-19 safety message. The caption of the post read, "Hope you 'sea' the 'link' between our request & your safety!" The place hinted here was none other than the buzzing Bandra - Worli Sealink.

Take a look at the post, here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The images shared in the post by the Mumbai Police read, "Gateway - of safety-home!" which pointed at Gateway of India, "Go Home, Back Up The Road, Lokhandwala" and "Don't Line up at Marines".

The post also mentioned of Chowpatty - the beach hangout where people might crowd to welcome the new year - and read, "Chow-Party, with your family." This was to send a hint to Mumbaikars to celebrate the new year with the family - indoors.

The four infographics shared on Twitter and Instagram where well worded in both English and Marathi. Take a look at all the witty advisory images, right here:

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

ALSO READ Year Ender 2021: 6 witty advisory posts by Mumbai police that educated and entertained netizens

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 12:46 PM IST