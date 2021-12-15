Watch video: Mumbai Police is back with a witty-advisory post, targets astro believers

Being an avid social media user, you couldn't have missed the eye catchy posts by the Mumbai Police. In a recent post the have tried to tickle those who stay tuned to astrology updates, of course with their advisory twist!

Are you one of them who wakes up looking for what the fortune cards or zodiac signs have for you today? To people of such interest, Mumbai police team took to social media with a witty-advisory post. They shared a graphical video that holds in all the 12 zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces, with advice like Road safety, COVID-19 protection, and no-share OTP.

The post was captioned to read, "Fortune favors the bold - and the responsible!" It also asked the viewers to grab a screenshot of their respective zodiac sign and remember the vigilant message that the fortune card revealed for them.

Take a look at the post, here:

To quick pick from what the card read for astro beleivers, Aries and Saggitarius sighed to fasten a seat belt while Taurus and Scorpio hinted to wear helmet ensuring road safety. Gemini, Leo, Capricon, and Aquarius were suggested in the COVID-19 protection on cards, wearing face mask and getting vaccinated. Virgo viewers were advised to keep a strong password with aplha-numerics. Cancer indicated to dial 100 in case of police help required in future, no sharing of OTP was the message for Libra and Pisces.

In a similar post last year, made in regard with the pandemic scenario, the police force had mentioned that fortune favors the alert ones. Take a look at the post, here:

You don’t need a fortune cookie to tell you what to do to stay safe. #FortuneFavoursTheAlert #TakingOnCorona #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/NhFc1QsbXV — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) April 5, 2020

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 06:34 PM IST