WATCH: US man enjoys Mika Singh's 'Mauja Hi Mauja' beat with his electrifying dance steps | Instagram

Dance lovers can nail the steps to any beat, be it they understand the lyrics or just vibe with the rhythm, isn't it? A man from the US, who enjoys fandom from across the globe for his dance content on Instagram, recently shared a reel that records him tuning to the Bollywood song - Mauja Hi Mauja.

Internet sensation Ricky Pond was spotted flaunting his electrifying dance steps to the Indian beat which is the much-loved song from Jab We Met and is sung by Mika Singh. All set to check out the dance video?

Watch video:

The Instagram reel was uploaded online, a few days ago, and since then it has won several hearts on the internet. It has attracted thousands of views and likes. The comments section praised Ricky for his energy displayed during the dance in the viral video.

Check some comments

