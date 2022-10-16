e-Paper Get App
Watch: From Japan to India, man from Belgium tries iconic Asian dance steps in viral video

Did you check out a dance lover's attempt to try iconic steps from across the globe?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Love dancing? Here's an avid dance lover you must know about, Ed People. The Belgium-based digital creator has gone viral for his recent social media content that shows him interviewing people and learning some new grooving styles.

In the Instagram reels, Ed walked through streets and asked people, "Can you teach me your favourite dance move?" What next? Later, he filmed the moment of enjoying some classic dance moves from the Asian cultures and other. He can be seen enjoying Japan's Hanagasa Ondo, India's Naatu Naatu, Fillipino butterfly move called Paro Paro Mbuket and more.

Watch:

The now-viral was shared on his Instagram account last month, and was later shared by multiple users on social media. Since uploaded, the footage has attracted over two million views, while individual country steps have marked thousands of eyeballs.

Check out some more dance videos by the digital content creator:

Hook steps from Pakistan, Bangladesh and more...

Kazakh dance

The water-wave step

The cha-cha-cha twist

article-image

