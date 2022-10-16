e-Paper Get App
BTS concert: Elderly saree-clad woman enjoys K-pop beats at South Korea; watch viral video

While the BTS ARMY was tuning to videos from the musical concert, they couldn't skip from spotting a saree-clad elderly woman vibing along youngsters in the live show held at Busan.

Sunday, October 16, 2022
article-image
Viral video from BTS concert at Busan | Twitter
Did you attend the BTS concert in Busan last night? Not just the singers impressed fans, something more, apart from just the singers has caught attention of netizens. An elderly woman dressed in saree has gone viral for being a happy audience at the 'free' K-pop concert in South Korea.

While the BTS ARMY was tuning to their stars' musical concert, some spotted a saree-clad elderly woman vibing along youngsters in the live show held at Busan. The female, reportedly from India, seems to enjoy the concert with her simple and quick dance moves.

Watch:

The seven member band began their performance with Mic Drop and concluded the free concert with ‘Yet To Come’. The musical event was organized to promote South Korea's bid for World Expo 2030.

article-image

