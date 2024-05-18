Shekhar Suman Defends Sharmin Seghal's Expressionless Acting In Heeramandi: 'Criticism Can Destroy Her'

Shekhar and Sharmin in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar |

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been in the news ever since the series was released on Netflix. What's more talked about is Sharmin Segal's acting in the show. The audience and critics described her performance as 'expressionless' and due to the hate on social media she even disabled her comments on Instagram.

In the show, Sharmin played Alamzeb, the daughter of courtesan Mallikajaan (essayed by Manisha Koirala). Shekhar Suman played the role of Zulfikar Ahmed. Sharmin's co-actors have been defending the actress for her acting skills as she is getting brutally trolled by the audience.

Shekhar Suman Defends Sharmin Segal

In an interview with ETimes, Shekhar defended Sharmin and said that Bhansali was aware of the potential criticism that came their way as Sharmin happens to be his niece. He also urged people to be fair and stop the 'harsh' criticism. He said, “What has happened is that the world has been too harsh on the poor little thing. She’s a young girl and the criticism can destroy her.”

Defending her performance in a scene when she comes to know about Tajdar's (played by Taha Shah) death, Shekhar added, “Even when she was informed about Tajdar’s demise, she was straight-faced. Because at times when you are shocked, you obviously don’t know how to react. It’s not that whenever you hear about a tragedy, you start shouting, beating your chest.”

Co-actors Taha Shah, Richa Chadha and Aditi Rao Hydari on Sharmin's acting

Earlier, several co-stars of Sharmin came out in her support. Taha has expressed that he has worked with her and he knows her as an actor. Aditi Rao Hydari said that it is horrible to pick on anybody. She feels some people like something and some people don’t and that there's a way to say things without being mean.

While talking about Sharmin's acting, Richa stated that people might dislike the show, but in the era of social media, people start trolling, making memes, which is 'hurtful'.

The period drama follows the lives, loves, and tragedies of 1920s courtesans. The show stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman in pivotal roles.