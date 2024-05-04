Shivangi Joshi, Karan Wahi To Share Screen For An Upcoming Project: Reports

Both Shivangi Joshi and Karan Wahi are renowned names in the world of entertainment. While Karan recieved a lot of love for his stint in Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani opposite Jennifer Winget, Shivangi, who was hailed for her performance and chemistry with Kushal Tandon in Sony TV's show 'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka,' is all set to captivate the audience yet again with another venture.

According to a recent report in India Forums, Shivangi Joshi and Karan Wahi have now paired up for an upcoming project for Amazon mini series, called 'Couple goals.' The report further states that Karan Wahi has joined the star cast of the show now and will be seen making a special appearance. While not much is known about his stint in the show, it will be exciting to watch this fresh pairing for the fans of both Shivangi and Karan.

On the work front, while Shivangi was last seen in Sony TV's show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka opposite Kushal Tandon, the actress is also rumoured to be approached for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT 2. As for Karan, the actor was last seen in Sony LIV's show Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani which also starred Jennifer Winget and Reem Sameer on the show.