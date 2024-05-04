 SRK's Co-Star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Reveals Her Face 'Swelled Like A Balloon' After Beauty Treatment: 'Didn't Hide, Have No Shame'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSRK's Co-Star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Reveals Her Face 'Swelled Like A Balloon' After Beauty Treatment: 'Didn't Hide, Have No Shame'

SRK's Co-Star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Reveals Her Face 'Swelled Like A Balloon' After Beauty Treatment: 'Didn't Hide, Have No Shame'

Suchitra is also vocal about various issues and never shies away from expressing her views on social media

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 03:29 PM IST
article-image

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, has shared her health update after pictures of her swollen face surfaced on social media. The actress admitted that she underwent a beauty treatment because of which her face 'swell like a balloon'.

Sharing her recent picture from an event, Suchitra wrote, "Many people enquiring abt my health after photos/videos of me looking swollen and ill and limping appeared in the media at yesterdays art show. Well I have a torn cartiledge in my knee, a pinched nerve in my rear, and have been in severe pain past few weeks."

Read Also
'Use This Man's Bald Head': SRK's Co-Star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi ATTACKS Bombay Shaving Co Owner...
article-image

The actress added, "And to top it all I did a beauty treatment that made my face swell like a balloon. I didn't try to hide it bec it is what it is- no shame in that. It's temporary and I shall return to feeling & looking my fabulous self very soon again."

Thanking her followers for expressing concern, Suchitra wrote, "And just to remind u I was there as a chief guest along with Javed Akhtar saab and to showcase my paintings as an artist. I wasn't there for my beauty and glamorous looks 😊 Thanks for the concern and hugs to all."

Suchitra is quite active on social media and she often shares pictures and videos to keep her followers updated about her personal and professional life. She is also vocal about various issues and never shies away from expressing her views.

A few days back, Suchitra unleashed her wrath on Bombay Shaving Company and its owner for putting up an advertisement about Uttar Pradesh Class 10 board topper Prachi Nigam.

For those unversed, Prachi was all over the news after scoring 98.5 per cent in UP Class 10 board exams, however, she was trolled for looks. And even as netizens rallied by her side, Bombay Shaving Co put out an ad that read, "Dear Prachi, They are trolling your hair today, they’ll applaud your A.I.R. tomorrow," and the company was slammed for the 'distasteful' ad.

Here's how the actress reacted to the viral ad:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suchitra was last seen in Amazon Prime Video show Guilty Minds, which released in 2022. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SRK's Co-Star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Reveals Her Face 'Swelled Like A Balloon' After Beauty...

SRK's Co-Star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Reveals Her Face 'Swelled Like A Balloon' After Beauty...

Shivangi Joshi, Karan Wahi To Share Screen For An Upcoming Project: Reports

Shivangi Joshi, Karan Wahi To Share Screen For An Upcoming Project: Reports

'Vulgar & Classless': Shriya Saran TROLLED For Her Belly Dance On Red Carpet (VIDEO)

'Vulgar & Classless': Shriya Saran TROLLED For Her Belly Dance On Red Carpet (VIDEO)

Aditya Roy Kapur Spotted At Rumoured Ex Shraddha Kapoor's Mumbai Residence, Fans Say 'Get Back...

Aditya Roy Kapur Spotted At Rumoured Ex Shraddha Kapoor's Mumbai Residence, Fans Say 'Get Back...

'Heeramandi Is Very Unreal, Epic Fail': Netizens Point Out Historical Inaccuracies In Sanjay Leela...

'Heeramandi Is Very Unreal, Epic Fail': Netizens Point Out Historical Inaccuracies In Sanjay Leela...