SRK's Co-Star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Reveals Her Face 'Swelled Like A Balloon' After Beauty Treatment: 'Didn't Hide, Have No Shame'

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, has shared her health update after pictures of her swollen face surfaced on social media. The actress admitted that she underwent a beauty treatment because of which her face 'swell like a balloon'.

Sharing her recent picture from an event, Suchitra wrote, "Many people enquiring abt my health after photos/videos of me looking swollen and ill and limping appeared in the media at yesterdays art show. Well I have a torn cartiledge in my knee, a pinched nerve in my rear, and have been in severe pain past few weeks."

The actress added, "And to top it all I did a beauty treatment that made my face swell like a balloon. I didn't try to hide it bec it is what it is- no shame in that. It's temporary and I shall return to feeling & looking my fabulous self very soon again."

Thanking her followers for expressing concern, Suchitra wrote, "And just to remind u I was there as a chief guest along with Javed Akhtar saab and to showcase my paintings as an artist. I wasn't there for my beauty and glamorous looks 😊 Thanks for the concern and hugs to all."

Suchitra is quite active on social media and she often shares pictures and videos to keep her followers updated about her personal and professional life. She is also vocal about various issues and never shies away from expressing her views.

A few days back, Suchitra unleashed her wrath on Bombay Shaving Company and its owner for putting up an advertisement about Uttar Pradesh Class 10 board topper Prachi Nigam.

For those unversed, Prachi was all over the news after scoring 98.5 per cent in UP Class 10 board exams, however, she was trolled for looks. And even as netizens rallied by her side, Bombay Shaving Co put out an ad that read, "Dear Prachi, They are trolling your hair today, they’ll applaud your A.I.R. tomorrow," and the company was slammed for the 'distasteful' ad.

Here's how the actress reacted to the viral ad:

Here is the takloo bald owner of @BombayShavingCo.#PrachiNigam is far better looking.



Can some hair growth company use this mans bald head & face in an ad to give some hair growth remedies pls?



Brain/ sensitivity ofcourse cannot be grown externally. This man has no hope on… pic.twitter.com/3VoD8TM0yN — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) May 2, 2024

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suchitra was last seen in Amazon Prime Video show Guilty Minds, which released in 2022. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet.