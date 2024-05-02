'Use This Man's Bald Head': SRK's Co-Star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi ATTACKS Bombay Shaving Co Owner Over Viral Prachi Nigam Ad

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, best known for being Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in the film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, recently unleashed her wrath on Bombay Shaving Company and its owner for putting up an advertisement about Uttar Pradesh Class 10 board topper Prachi Nigam.

Prachi was all over the news after scored 98.5 per cent in UP Class 10 board exams, however, she was mercilessly trolled for looks. And even as netizens rallied by her side, Bombay Shaving Co put out an ad that read, "Dear Prachi, They are trolling your hair today, they’ll applaud your A.I.R. tomorrow," and the company was slammed for the 'distasteful' ad, that too without the young girl's consent.

And on Thursday, Suchitra was seen joining the bandwagon, and she did not mince words as she attacked the owner of Bombay Shaving Co, Shantanu Deshpande.

Read Also UP Topper Prachi Nigam Shuts Down Trolls Over Her Facial Hair, Receives Support From Netizens

Sharing a picture of Deshpande, Suchitra wrote on her X handle, "Here is the takloo bald owner of @BombayShavingCo. #PrachiNigam is far better looking. Can some hair growth company use this mans bald head & face in an ad to give some hair growth remedies pls?"

She went on to state, "Brain/ sensitivity ofcourse cannot be grown externally. This man has no hope on that front (sic)."

Here is the takloo bald owner of @BombayShavingCo.#PrachiNigam is far better looking.



Can some hair growth company use this mans bald head & face in an ad to give some hair growth remedies pls?



Brain/ sensitivity ofcourse cannot be grown externally. This man has no hope on… pic.twitter.com/3VoD8TM0yN — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) May 2, 2024

She also questioned whether the company was allowed to use Prachi's name legally, without her permission, and when a user pointed out that Paytm had used PM Modi's photo for one of their advertisements, Suchitra stated that while the PM had the power to protect himself, Prachi didn't.

Sharing a picture of the ad on social media, Shantanu had defended the company's stance on the subject and had stated that he was shocked to see the hate that Prachi received.

#Modi ji is not an underpriveleged girl from small town India.. He can look after himself - as u know #paytm banks were shut down by #RBI



This girl #PrachiNigam cannot. Nor does her family have the capacity to protect her. As a society its important we stand up for her. What… https://t.co/XCqmLYSwvg — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) May 2, 2024

"It was shocking to see the amount of hate targeted at a teenage girl who had TOPPED AN EXAM because of her facial hair. Our simple message to this amazing young woman with such a bright future. Love to see my team ooze class. No opportunistic sale, QR code, nothing. Just a heartfelt message to a fellow Bae," he wrote.