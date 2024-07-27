Kush Shah Quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Due To THIS Reason; Munmun Dutta & Dilip Joshi Pen Heartfelt Note

Actress Munmun Dutta, best known for playing the role of Babita Krishnan Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, penned a heartfelt note for co-star Kush Shah who quit the show after 16 years. For those unversed, on Friday (July 26), the makers announced that Kush will no longer be a part of the show. They also gave a glimpse of the new actor who will play Goli.

Hours after the announcement, Babita penned a long note for Kush on her Instagram story. She wrote, "Kushiiii... I am teary eyed writing this but broooo I miss you. We all do and will always will. My ragging and trolling partner. You're immensely talented and we are already proud of who you are and your journey."

She shared a video of his farewell party and hinted that Kush quit the show because he is moving to New York. "I wish I was a part of this farewell party. Will miss our fun banter terribly. It's no fun without you. But New York baby!! Hell yeah... All the very best. Will see you in NYC soon," Munmun wrote.

Dilip Joshi, who plays the role of Jethalal Gada, took to his Instagram story and shared a hilarious clip of his and Kush's character in the show. The scene features Jethalal pinching Goli.

Along with the clip, he wrote, "This pinch is for leaving us," and added a laughing emoticon. Dilip added, "But jokes apart, I have enjoyed every scene I've done with you. Wishing you the best! May you continue to spread smiles! Looking forward to seeing you go far like a bandook ki 'Goli' now."

Kush rose to fame after playing the role of Goli Hansraj Hathi in the popular sitcom. He has ended his 16-year journey on the show.

In the announcement video, Kush informs his fans about him quitting the show. He said, "When this show started, when you and I first met, I was very young. You have given me a lot of love since then. And this family has given me as much love as you have given me. I have made a lot of memories here and enjoyed a lot."

"I have spent my childhood here and most importantly I want to thank the creator of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Mr. Asit Kumarr Modi for this journey. He trusted me so much, made my character so interesting and always inspired me. Because of his trust, Kush became Goli today," he added.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also stars Nirmal Soni, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Sunayana Fozdar, Sachin Shroff, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi and others. The story of the show revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.