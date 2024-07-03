Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Nirmal Soni Says He Rejected A Yash Raj Films Movie Due To THIS Reason

Actor Nirmal Soni, best known for playing the role of Dr Hansraj Hathi in the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently revealed that he rejected a film which was offered to him by Aditya Chopra's production company Yash Raj Films.

In a video posted on Instagram by Instant Bollywood, Nirmal revealed why he was not very keen to sign the project.

When asked when he will be seen on the big screens or in a web series, the actor stated, "I am getting a lot offers. Recently, I got an offer from Yash Raj Films. But these days, films are shot in one go. For the Yash Raj film they asked me to be free for 45 days continuously. I cannot stay away from the TV show that I'm doing for so many days."

Nirmal Soni replaced actor Kavi Kumar Azad, who originally played the role of Dr Hathi until his untimely death in July 2018. His portrayal of the lovable, food-loving character has been well-received by the audience.

In addition to his work on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Nirmal Soni has appeared in other projects like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Action Jackson, Hostel, Shootout at Lokhandwala Chandrakanta, Viskanya, Qubool Hai and others.

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also stars Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Sunayana Fozdar, Sachin Shroff, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi and others. The story of the show revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.