'Vulgar & Classless': Shriya Saran TROLLED For Her Belly Dance On Red Carpet (VIDEO)

Shriya Saran |

Shriya Saran's gorgeous appearance and acting prowess frequently make headlines. The stunning actress is currently making headlines for all the wrong reasons. She arrived elegantly on the red carpet at an event wearing a black gown.

The gorgeous actress while posing for the paps showcased her dance moves, but was trolled by fans in a video posted online. Her dancing skills are definitely the funny one on the red carpet but her trolls cannot stop mocking her for other things such as the way she walks.

Netizens took to the comments section of the post and made fun of the celebrity. One of the user wrote, 'Vulgar dance'

While the other commented, 'Who is this classless woman.'

Shriya also shared the same dancing video on her social media page, which received the same comments. One of the user wrote, "This aunty is still shaking it to be relevant?"

'Shriya❌ Child✅", reads one more comment under the post.

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shriya was last seen in Showtime, with Emraan Hashmi. She will be next in South films like Sandakkari, Naragasooran, and Aata Nade Veta Nade.

What do you think about Shriya's belly dance? Let us know in the comments.