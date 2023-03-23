In Pics: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's NTR30 goes on floors

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 23, 2023
The makers of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film 'NTR 30' hosted a grand muhurat ceremony on Thursday
The event was held in Hyderabad and it marked the commencement of the film's shoot
Jr NTR's 'RRR' filmmaker SS Rajamouli also graced the event
Rajamouli blessed the film by giving the first clap on stage
Janhvi looked gorgeous in a green saree with heavy jhumkas
Sharing pictures from the event, Janhvi wrote, "The start of the most special journey #NTR30"
'NTR 30' marks Janhvi's Telugu debut
Jr NTR kept it casual in a white shirt and black pants with a black cap
'NTR 30' is a high-octane action drama directed by Kortala Siva that is set in the forgotten costal lands of India
