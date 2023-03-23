In Pics: Parineeti Chopra, AAP's Raghav Chadha's dinner date in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 23, 2023
Actress Parineeti Chopra grabbed eyeballs when she was recently spotted with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in Mumbai
Parineeti and Raghav were reportedly enjoying a dinner date in the city
They were spotted by the paparazzi outside a plush restaurant in Mumbai on Wednesday
Parineeti kept it casual in a white tshirt and checkered pants with a white jacket
Raghav Chadha twinned with Parineeti in white
The duo smiled at the shutterbugs and quickly made their way in
Raghav and Parineeti seem to have met during the India UK Outstanding Achiever Honours in London, which was held earlier this year
Both of them, who have studied in the UK, were awarded for bolstering the India-UK diaspora living bridge
Parineeti and Raghav's outing has surely left fans wondering if the actress now wants to try her hands at politics or is something brewing between the two on the personal front
