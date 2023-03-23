In Pics: Parineeti Chopra, AAP's Raghav Chadha's dinner date in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 23, 2023

Actress Parineeti Chopra grabbed eyeballs when she was recently spotted with Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha in Mumbai

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Parineeti and Raghav were reportedly enjoying a dinner date in the city

Photo by Varinder Chawla

They were spotted by the paparazzi outside a plush restaurant in Mumbai on Wednesday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Parineeti kept it casual in a white tshirt and checkered pants with a white jacket

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Raghav Chadha twinned with Parineeti in white

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The duo smiled at the shutterbugs and quickly made their way in

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Raghav and Parineeti seem to have met during the India UK Outstanding Achiever Honours in London, which was held earlier this year

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Both of them, who have studied in the UK, were awarded for bolstering the India-UK diaspora living bridge

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Parineeti and Raghav's outing has surely left fans wondering if the actress now wants to try her hands at politics or is something brewing between the two on the personal front

Photo by Varinder Chawla

