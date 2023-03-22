Hina Khan performs Umrah ahead of Ramadan, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 22, 2023

Actress Hina Khan performed her Umrah ahead of the holy month of Ramadan

She shared photos of herself and her family from Mecca

Hina was accompanied by her mother on the pilgrimage

"Doosra umrah mukammal..Mashallah Jazaakallah," she captioned her post

"May Allah accept our umrah and dua.. Thank you Allah for making it easy for us all.." she added

Hina also posed in front of the Kaaba as she sought blessings from Allah

Apart from her mother, Hina was also accompanied by her brother on the holy pilgrimage

Hina has starred in some of the most popular daily soaps including 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Naagin', and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

She had also participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' and ended up as the runner up

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Hina Khan flaunts her toned figure
Find out More