 Taapsee Pannu Says Paps 'Push' Buttons To Get Clickbait Photos: 'If You Shove Camera In My Face, I'm Allowed To..'
Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 04:13 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu is often subjected to trolling for her reactions towards the paparazzi. In a recent interview, the actress said that the paps sometimes push and press celebrities' buttons for clickbait photos and captions. 

She said that the paps feel she is difficult, whereas she is just being real. "In an urge to get clickbait photos and captions for their Insta pages, they sometimes push and press the buttons of all celebrities, which I am not comfortable with," said Pannu.

"As a pap, if you talk to me, and I’ll have a conversation, but if you press my buttons saying, “Your last film didn’t work, how does it feel?’ or ‘Itni der se khade hain, photo to de do’, then I’m not going to indulge you. There needs to be mutual respect," she told Hindustan Times.

Further, Taapsee revealed that she can't be lajvanti, which means it's for people who try to be overtly submissive and sweet with paps and just laugh and act dumb. "Sorry but I can’t be Lajvanti,” she said.

“If you shove the camera in my face without my consent at places where I’m not in professional capacity, it's not fair to expect me to be suddenly entertaining you. I feel I am allowed to have a life beyond my work as an entertainer, too," concluded Taapsee.

On the work front, Taapsee will be seen next in Khel Khel Mein and Phir Ayi Haseen Dilruba.

