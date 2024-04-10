Taapsee Pannu WON'T Share Wedding Photos & Videos, Finally Breaks Silence On Private Nuptials With Mathias Boe

Actress Taapsee Pannu got married in a grand yet intimate ceremony with longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur on March 22, and she is yet to share the official photos and videos from the nuptials on social media. But her fans must be disappointed to know that the actress does not plan to share any glimpse from the ceremonies online.

Almost three weeks after getting married, Taapsee finally opened up on the private wedding, and stated that keeping it a "secret" was never the intention. She said that she does not want her personal life to be scrutinised in public and that her partner or the guests at the wedding did not need to sign up for it just because she is a public figure.

"The intention was never to keep it a secret. I just didn’t want to make it a public affair, because then I’ll start getting worried about how it is perceived," she explained.

She went on to say that she does not plan to drop her wedding visuals online as she is not "mentally prepared" for that. "I knew people who were there, they wanted to be there for me and were not present to judge, that’s why I was pretty relaxed," she shared.

While the Thappad actress might not want to share the photos and videos from her wedding online, several visuals posted by the guests have already gone viral, one of which showed the bride's dramatic entry with her bridesmaids for the varmala ceremony.

In the video, Taapsee can be seen dancing her way to Mathias wearing a traditional Punjabi salwar suit with chunky kaleeras and jewellery. The guests erupted with joy as the two exchanged garlands and got married.

Taapsee and Mathias met each other in 2013 and fell in love, and they dated for over 10 years before finally tying the knot.