Mumbai Police Reviews Salman Khan's Security After Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Threat

Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan | Photo File

Mumbai Police have reviewed the security of actor Salman Khan after he received a threat from a social media account in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The police have also informed the actor about the latest threat. The actor has already received Y+ security from the police.

Bishnoi gang takes responsibility for attack on house of Gippy Grewal

Sources said that the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the attack on the house of Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal in Canada. While posting related to this on social media, it has been written that Bishnoi had opened fire outside Gippy Grewal's house in Canada, and Gippy has been asked to tell his friend Salman Khan that no one can save him.

Gippy Grewal has a bungalow in the White Rock area of Vancouver, Canada, where the firing incident took place on Sunday. Indiscriminate firing was done at Gippy's bungalow. After this firing, Bishnoi has written on Facebook that, "you treat Salman Khan like a big brother. Now tell me, your brother should save you, and this is also a message to Salman Khan that you are under the illusion that Dawood will help you, no one can save you from us."

Gippy says that he is not a friend of Salman Khan

On this, Gippy reacted on a news channel and said that he is not a friend of Salman Khan. Gippy told the channel that he has met Salman Khan only twice, once during the trailer launch of his Punjabi film 'Maujaan Hi Maujaan' and on the sets of Bigg Boss.

A Mumbai police official said that actor Salman Khan already has Y+ security from the police. One police officer and four constables live with Khan, apart from this, two police constables are also stationed outside Khan's house. The police security provided in Y+ security includes four armed security personnel.

No complaint yet by Salman Khan

No complaint has been given by Salman Khan in this matter, but the police have taken this matter seriously.

Even before this, in March 2023, Salman Khan's personal assistant had received a threatening email, in which case the police had registered an FIR at Bandra Police Station against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associate Goldie Brar for threatening Khan.