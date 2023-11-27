'No Friendship With Salman Khan': Gippy Grewal Expresses Shock After Lawrence Bishnoi Fires Gunshots At His Canada Home

Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal has clarified that Salman Khan is not his friend after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi fired gunshots at his Canada residence. For those unversed, on Sunday, Lawrence Bishnoi group claimed the responsibility for the gunshots fired outside the singer's residence in the White Rock neighbourhood of Vancouver. In fact, Bishnoi stated that they took this action because Gippy is close to Salman.

Now, in an interview with News18, Gippy said that he met Salman only twice and that he is not friends with the Tiger 3 star. Earlier this year, Salman and Gippy were spotted together during the promotions of the latter's film Maujaan Hi Maujaan in Mumbai.

Read Also Salman Khan among top 10 targets of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, says NIA

"The producer who backed Maujaan Hi Maujaan invited Salman to the trailer launch. I met him there. Before that, I met him on the sets of Bigg Boss. I have no friendship with Salman Khan and the anger of it is being taken out on me. For me, it is still shocking and I am unable to process what has happened to me," Gippy told the news portal.

Gippy says he is shocked because of the incident as he has never been involved in any controversies. "I have no enmity with anyone so I couldn’t even think who could have been behind the attack," he added.

On Sunday, taking to Facebook, an account named Lawrence Bishnoi announced the infamous group's involvement in the orchestrated attack.

"While you may regard Salman Khan as a brother, it is now imperative for your 'brother' to step in and rescue you. This message extends to Salman Khan as well – do not harbour the illusion that Dawood or anyone can save you from us. Your impassioned reaction on the demise of Sidhu Moose Wala did not escape our notice. We are well aware of the kind of person he was and the illicit connections he maintained," read a post addressed to Gippy.

Big Breaking: The Lawrence Bishnoi group claimed responsibility for firing at Punjabi Singer Gippy Grewal’s residence in Vancouver, Canada. Bishnoi stated that they took this action because Gippy Grewal is close to Salman Khan. He also issued a warning to Salman Khan, stating… pic.twitter.com/ApQXTGSC4c — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) November 25, 2023

The post further read, "You closely associated with Vicky during his time in Middukhera, and subsequently, you even expressed great sorrow for Sidhu. You are now under our scrutiny. Consider this a teaser... Feel free to seek refuge in any country, but bear in mind, death does not require a visa..."

Earlier this year, Bishnoi revealed to National Investigation Agency (NIA) his top 10 targets, including Salman. The actor has received threats from Bishnoi several times in the past.

Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi rivalry

Salman and the Bishnoi community's rivalry dates back to 1998 when the actor had allegedly hunted and killed two blackbucks during the shoot of 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' in Rajasthan.

Blackbucks are considerred to be sacred in the Bishnoi community and they had then filed an FIR against Salman, demanding his arrest. He was sentenced to jail too, but was later released on bail.

Lawrence Bishnoi then took it upon himself to bring justice to his community and avenge the insult. He has even stated that the goal of his life is to kill Salman.