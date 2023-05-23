Salman Khan among top 10 targets of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, says NIA

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan | FPJ

New Delhi: Lawrence Bishnoi has revealed to National Investigation Agency (NIA) his top 10 targets, including Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and the gangster's alleged future plans, sources said on Monday.

The sources said that with his revelations, the NIA was able to foil a number of murders, robberies and extortion cases. Bishnoi informed the NIA about his entry into the world of crime from college politics and of the individuals he killed over the last 10-15 years.

The list includes many top gangsters

According to the NIA documents, the gangster's top 10 targets were Salman Khan; Shagunpreet, manager of Siddhu Moosewala; Mandeep Dhaliwal, an aide of gangster Lucky Patiyal; gangster Kaushal Chaudhary; gangster Amit Dagar’ Sukhpreet Singh Budhdha, the head of Bambiha gang; gangster Lucky Patiyal; Rammi Masana, Gondar gang member; Gurpreet Sheikho of Gondar gang; Gurpreet Sheikho, the head of Gondar Gang and Bholu shooter, Sunny Lefti, Anil Lath, the alleged killers of Muddukhera.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police has arrested four shooters of the Bishnoi gang, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Monday.