Punjab Police nab 4 shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, 6 pistols & 26 live cartridges recovered

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Monday claimed to have arrested four main shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and recovered six pistols and 26 live cartridges from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Mehfooz alias Vishal Khan of village Saidpura of Dera Bassi town of Mohali district, Manjeet Singh alias Guri of village Khedi Gujran, also of Dera Bassi town, Ankit of village Narainpur in Panchkula and Goldy of village Kheri in Panchkula.

Accused were ordered to attack rival gang

Stating that the accused were nabbed by the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the state police, the director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that according to initial information, the accused had been tasked by Lawrence Bishnoi to attack their rival gang members.

He said that all the four accused were history-sheeters and faced heinous crimes including attempt to murder, car-jacking, extortion and crimes under the Arms Act in Punjab and Haryana.

Police reveal accused persons' past history

Elaborating upon the arrests, additional director general of police (ADGP) Promod Ban said that the accused Mehfooz was wanted in a case pertaining to recovery of six pistols, wherein his aide, identified as Nitish Rana, was arrested by the Dhakoli police, while he managed to escape from the spot.

Accused Vishal was also involved in a firing incident that took place at the premises of a pub and restaurant in Mohali in March 2022, he said, adding that he had opened fire on the directions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to extort money.

