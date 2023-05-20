NIA nabs absconding associate of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on May 19 arrested an absconding accused for his involvement in the terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler network. Resident of Fatehabad in Haryana, Yudhvir Singh aka Sadhu, was Lawrence Bishnoi's associate and had been evading arrest for past several days, stated NIA.

A probe revealed that Yudhvir smuggled weapons from across the border for use by the dreaded gangsters and criminals across India. Sadhu--on direction of Bishnoi and syndicate members--also harboured associates of criminal gang members and accused persons tasked with committing crimes like murder, extortion etc.

NIA statement

"In the instant case in which Yudhvir has been arrested, NIA had earlier chargesheeted 14 accused on 24th March 2023 under various sections of IPC, Arms Act and UA(P) Act. The case pertains to a conspiracy hatched by members of criminal syndicate/gangs based in India and abroad, to raise funds, and recruit youth to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of the country," NIA said in their press statement.

NIA's probes have so far revealed that the conspiracies were being hatched in jails of different states and were being executed by an organized network of operatives based abroad.

The agency then said, "Further investigations into these cases are continuing as part of NIA’s efforts to destroy the growing nexus between terrorists, gangsters and drug smugglers, and to dismantle their funding and infrastructure."