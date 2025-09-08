 Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices In India May Start At ₹86,000
Apple's highly anticipated fall event is all set to kick off tomorrow at 10.30pm IST. The next-gen iPhone 17 series is set to launch at the event. The entire iPhone 17 range will run on iOS 26 out of the box.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 09:51 AM IST
As the tech world buzzes with anticipation, Apple is poised to reveal its iPhone 17 series during a 2025 global launch event on Tuesday, September 9. This annual spectacle, often dubbed the 'Super Bowl of tech,' will showcase Apple's latest innovations in smartphone technology, including enhanced AI capabilities, improved camera systems, and potentially slimmer designs. For Indian consumers, however, the spotlight is on pricing, with industry analyst firm Techarc predicting a base model starting at Rs. 86,000 – a notable uptick from the iPhone 16's launch price of Rs. 79,900. This estimate comes amid ongoing currency fluctuations and Apple's shift toward local manufacturing in India.

Techarc's analysis highlights a strong positive correlation between iPhone launch prices in India and the USD-INR exchange rate. Over the years, iPhone prices have risen at an average annual rate of approximately 7.6 percent, while the rupee has depreciated against the dollar at about 5.2 percent annually. Factoring in exchange rate adjustments, the real annual price increase for iPhones in India stands at a modest 2.4 percent. This tempered growth, the firm claims, underscores Apple's strategy to maintain premium positioning without alienating its growing Indian user base.

article-image

To put this in perspective, let's examine the historical trajectory of iPhone base model launch prices in India. The journey began with the iPhone 3G in 2008 at Rs. 31,000, when the average USD-INR rate hovered around Rs. 43.51. By 2010, the iPhone 4 launched at Rs. 34,500, reflecting minor adjustments amid stable currency values. Prices climbed steadily through the 2010s: the iPhone 5 at Rs. 45,500 (2012), iPhone 6 at Rs. 53,500 (2014), iPhone 7 at Rs. 60,000 (2016), and iPhone 8 at Rs. 64,000 (2017). The iPhone X in 2017 marked a premium leap to Rs. 89,000, aligning with its innovative edge-to-edge display.

Entering the 2020s, prices stabilised around the Rs. 80,000 mark for base models: iPhone 11 (Rs. 64,900 in 2019), iPhone 12 (Rs. 79,900 in 2020), iPhone 13 (Rs. 79,900 in 2021), iPhone 14 (Rs. 79,900 in 2022), iPhone 15 (Rs. 79,900 in 2023), and iPhone 16 (Rs. 79,900 in 2024). This plateau suggests Apple's efforts to balance innovation costs with market accessibility, especially as India emerges as a key growth region.

iPhone range pricing in India over the years

iPhone range pricing in India over the years | Techarc

The table above illustrates the interplay between prices and exchange rates. Calculating the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2008 to 2024, iPhone prices grew at about 6.1 percent, while the USD-INR rate increased at 4.2 percent, resulting in an adjusted real increase of roughly 1.9 percent. Techarc attributes the projected Rs. 86,000 for iPhone 17 to a 5 percent rupee depreciation in 2025 over 2024, pushing costs higher despite Apple's 'Made in India' initiative. While the company will assemble units locally from launch – a first – key components remain imported, exposing prices to forex volatility.

This pricing strategy has broader implications for Apple's market share in India. Techarc forecasts iPhone shipments reaching 15 million units, potentially capturing 12-15 percent of the market by volume – a remarkable jump from 1-1.5 percent a decade ago. However, with macro-economic challenges, growth may plateau by 2030-33, the analyst firm predicts. Consumers perceive iPhones as more accessible today, thanks to negligible inflation-adjusted hikes and features like seamless ecosystem integration.

As the September 9 event approaches, all eyes are on whether Apple will surprise with pricing concessions or stick to its premium playbook. For Indian buyers, the ₹86,000 tag could test affordability, but Apple's brand loyalty and innovations may well justify the spend. Of course, these are just predictions, and Apple will announce exact pricing and availability details soon after the launch event tomorrow night. Apple's highly anticipated fall event is all set to kick off tomorrow at 10.30pm IST.

