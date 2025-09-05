iPhone 17 Series To Be Unveiled On September 9: But When Will It Go On Sale?

iPhone 17 range | @ApplesClub/ X (formerly Twitter)

Apple enthusiasts are gearing up for the unveiling of the iPhone 17 series. The tech giant is all set to host its annual keynote event on Tuesday, September 9. The 'Awe Dropping' event, held at Apple Park, will introduce the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The rumour mill has been on an overdrive, giving us all of the details about the phones, but exactly when will the phones go up on sale? We have the answer.

Following Apple’s established pattern in the past two years, pre-orders for the iPhone 17 lineup are expected to begin on September 12, with the official release i.e sale and shipping is slated for September 19. Basically, the first Friday after the unveil will see the iPhone 17 go up for pre-order and the next Friday will see the phone go on actual sale. This timeline aligns with previous launches, where new iPhones typically hit stores ten days after their announcement.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max 2025 release timeline

Unveil: Tuesday, September 9

Pre-order will begin: Friday, September 12

Sale date: Friday, September 19

This timeline is likely to be followed by most of the big markets across the world, including US and India. Other small markets may see availability at a later date as well.

The iPhone 17 series is anticipated to bring exciting upgrades, including the debut of the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, replacing the Plus model. Rumored features include advanced A19 and A19 Pro chips, enhanced camera systems, and a refined design, all powered by iOS 26. The event will be streamed live on Apple’s website, YouTube, and Apple TV, offering fans worldwide a front-row seat to the reveal.