Fastrack Launches MYND, An AI-Powered Smartwatch In India

Fastrack, India's leading youth smartwatch brand, announced the launch of Fastrack MYND, an AI-powered smartwatch designed for consumers comfortable with AI. At a time when AI is reshaping the global wearables market, MYND brings this innovation to the Indian youth segment with features like AI-enabled personalization, contextual reminders, and infinite watch faces that reflect the user's personality, mood and imagination. By merging advanced AI and a complete health and fitness suite, Fastrack reinforces its leadership in the fashion-tech space, offering next-gen, trend-forward design and smart functionality.

Fastrack MYND Key Features

- 4.9 cm Curved AMOLED Display: For edge-to-edge clarity

- AI-powered watchfaces: Watchfaces that reflects user's mood and imagination

- Voice assistant: Voice-enabled assistance for reminders and quick answers.

- Full health & fitness suite: Heart rate, SpO₂, sleep insights, women's cycle tracking, and 100+ sports modes.

- Fast USB-C Charging: A quick top-up even through your phone gives you hours of battery life

- 10 mins charge equals 1-day battery: Built to last through busy weekdays and weekend adventures.

- IP68 Water and Dust Resistant: Ready for sweat, splashes, and all your outdoor adventures.

- Seamless Android + iOS compatibility: Syncs with your world, whichever OS you use.

- Bold, youth-driven design with dual tone straps in trendy colours: Built to match every mood and style.

MYND is made for those who do it all, in one fast-moving rhythm. Every element of MYND is crafted with contemporary design in mind, from its sleek, modern look to intuitive controls that fit an active, style-conscious lifestyle. Its contextual AI features seamlessly simplify wellness, boost productivity, and amplify self-expression. It's not just a device you wear; it's tech that lives your lifestyle.

Priced at just ₹3,999, Fastrack MYND is available at Fastrack stores, Titan World outlets, leading watch + mobile phone dealers and e-commerce platforms, and at www.fastrack.in.