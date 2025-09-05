 Fastrack Launches MYND, An AI-Powered Smartwatch In India
At a time when AI is reshaping the global wearables market, MYND brings this innovation to the Indian youth segment with features like AI-enabled personalization, contextual reminders, and infinite watch faces that reflect the user's personality, mood and imagination.

Friday, September 05, 2025
Fastrack, India's leading youth smartwatch brand, announced the launch of Fastrack MYND, an AI-powered smartwatch designed for consumers comfortable with AI. At a time when AI is reshaping the global wearables market, MYND brings this innovation to the Indian youth segment with features like AI-enabled personalization, contextual reminders, and infinite watch faces that reflect the user's personality, mood and imagination. By merging advanced AI and a complete health and fitness suite, Fastrack reinforces its leadership in the fashion-tech space, offering next-gen, trend-forward design and smart functionality.

Fastrack MYND Key Features

- 4.9 cm Curved AMOLED Display: For edge-to-edge clarity

- AI-powered watchfaces: Watchfaces that reflects user's mood and imagination

- Voice assistant: Voice-enabled assistance for reminders and quick answers.

- Full health &amp; fitness suite: Heart rate, SpO₂, sleep insights, women's cycle tracking, and 100+ sports modes.

- Fast USB-C Charging: A quick top-up even through your phone gives you hours of battery life

- 10 mins charge equals 1-day battery: Built to last through busy weekdays and weekend adventures.

- IP68 Water and Dust Resistant: Ready for sweat, splashes, and all your outdoor adventures.

- Seamless Android + iOS compatibility: Syncs with your world, whichever OS you use.

- Bold, youth-driven design with dual tone straps in trendy colours: Built to match every mood and style.

MYND is made for those who do it all, in one fast-moving rhythm. Every element of MYND is crafted with contemporary design in mind, from its sleek, modern look to intuitive controls that fit an active, style-conscious lifestyle. Its contextual AI features seamlessly simplify wellness, boost productivity, and amplify self-expression. It's not just a device you wear; it's tech that lives your lifestyle.

Priced at just ₹3,999, Fastrack MYND is available at Fastrack stores, Titan World outlets, leading watch + mobile phone dealers and e-commerce platforms, and at www.fastrack.in.

