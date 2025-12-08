'Necessity For India's Working Population': IT Industry Lauds New Right To Disconnect Bill |

India's IT sector is rallying behind the newly introduced 'Right to Disconnect Bill' viewing it as a much-needed safeguard for employee well-being amid rising burnout concerns. The private member's legislation, tabled in the Lok Sabha last week, promises to legally shield workers from after-hour calls and other recessionary practices.

FITE amplifies call for IT employee rights

Leading the charge from the IT frontlines, the Forum for IT Employees (FITE) Maharashtra has thrown its full weight behind the bill, framing it as an essential 'necessity' for a workforce battered by constant connectivity. FITE urged political parties and lawmakers to fast-track its passage, highlighting the group's prior advocacy through a massive online signature drive.

"Right To Disconnect is no longer a luxury - it’s a necessity for India’s working population who are constantly expected to be 'always available'," the post stated, adding, "Every IT employee deserves work-life balance and a protected right to switch off. Thank you Hon. MP Supriya Sule for re-introducing this crucial bill." FITE's endorsement underscores the bill's relevance to IT/ITES/BPO sectors, where night shifts and client demands often blur personal boundaries.

Infosys co-founder's advocacy of 70-hour routines

The bill arrives at a time when high-profile debates over grueling workweeks- fueled by comments from tech titans like Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy advocating 70-hour routines- have spotlighted the toll of overwork. With India's IT workforce often stretched across global time zones, the proposal resonates deeply, potentially curbing the 'always-on' expectation that has led to widespread stress and talent attrition.

IT Leaders and Surveys Signal Broad Endorsement

The IT industry's applause is backed by compelling data. A 2024 Indeed survey revealed that 79 percent of Indian employers favor formal "Right to Disconnect" policies, especially following global incidents like the tragic death of an EY employee in Australia from overwork-related exhaustion. Among employees, 88 percent reported routine after-hours contact, with 85 percent receiving messages even during sick leave or holidays, and 79 percent fearing career repercussions for ignoring them.

Younger generations, particularly Gen Z, show even stronger support, with 63 percent ready to quit jobs lacking such protections, underscoring the bill's potential to stem the brain drain in a sector employing over 5 million.

Right To Disconnect Bill: Key features

- Core Right to Refuse: Employees can ignore work-related communications (calls, texts, emails, video calls) outside official hours and on holidays without facing disciplinary action or retaliation.

- Emergency Protocols: Rules for urgent contacts must be mutually agreed upon via an Employees' Welfare Committee, ensuring flexibility for critical scenarios.

- Overtime Safeguards: Any extra work beyond hours qualifies for compensation at standard wage rates, promoting fair pay for voluntary availability.

- Oversight Body: Establishes an Employees’ Welfare Authority to monitor compliance, handle grievances, and address issues like telepressure and info-overload.

- Penalties for Employers: Organizations violating the right face a 1 percent deduction from their total employee remuneration pool, acting as a financial deterrent.

Applicable to all workers across sectors, the bill targets digital-age woes like sleep deprivation and emotional exhaustion, fostering a "healthier work-life balance."