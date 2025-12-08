Realme Narzo 90 5G Series Teased To Launch In India Soon: What To Expect

Realme is teasing the arrival of new phones in India, and this time its the Realme Narzo 90 5G series. This series is likley to comprise of devices like the Realme Narzo 90 Pro 5G and the Realme Narzo 90x 5G. The new range claims to be a significant upgrade from its predecessor, with better camera, battery, and display.

Realme Narzo 90 5G series launch details

The official launch event for the Realme Narzo 90 Series 5G is not announced yet. It should likely launch this month itself. Realme says that it will reveal more on December 9, i.e. tomorrow, so hopefully we will have more details on a launch date then. In any case, as the series is being teased on Amazon India, it will go on sale there, alongside the Realme India website as well.

Realme Narzo 90 5G series: What to expect

Realme has not teased any specifications of the Narzo 90 Series yet. However, both Both models are rumoured to sport modern aesthetics with flat frames and rounded corners for a premium feel in hand. The Narzo 90 Pro 5G features a rectangular camera module housing three lenses alongside two additional cutouts. In contrast, the Narzo 90x 5G opts for a distinctive squircle-shaped camera island with three lenses and a separate flash unit.

Expect 'supercharged' performance with larger batteries and rapid charging support and enhanced rear camera setup, teased with the 'Snap Sharp' moniker, suggesting improved sensors for sharper, more vibrant shots.

There's also likely to be a brighter display with high peak brightness on both the smartphones. Realme also bundles Realme Care+ services for superior after-sales support, enhancing the overall ownership experience.

Pricing details remain under wraps, but the series is positioned to compete aggressively in the affordable 5G category, likely starting around Rs. 15,000.