OnePlus 15R Teased To Pack 7,400mAh Battery, 4K 120fps Recording Ahead Of India Launch

OnePlus 15R is all set to launch in India on December 17, alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2. The company is releasing regular teasers of the phone, and the latest bunch includes details of its battery and video recording capabilities. Teasers indicate that the OnePlus 15R is likley to incorporate a slightly larger battery than the OnePlus 15 launched a month ago.

OnePlus 15R launch details

The OnePlus 15R will debut alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet through a live streamed event on December 17. Pre-orders and sales kick off via Amazon.in, the OnePlus India store, and offline retailers soon after launch. Pricing remains under wraps, but expect it to undercut the OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 15R teased specifications

The latest set of teasers claim that the phone will pack a 7,400mAh battery. To recall, the OnePlus 15 packs a 7,300mAh battery, and the new OnePlus 15R variant is said to pack a slightly larger battery. The phone is also confirmed to support 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. With this combo, expect multi-day battery life for moderate users.

The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will be powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset (non-Elite variant). This powerhouse promises a 36 percent CPU boost, 11 percent GPU uplift, and 46 percent AI performance gain over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. A custom G2 Wi-Fi chip is also teased.

OnePlus 15R is also teased to feature a 1.5K AMOLED panel boasting a 165Hz refresh rate and 450ppi density. Peak brightness hits 1,800 nits in High Brightness Mode, dropping as low as 1 nit (or 2 nits by default) for eye-friendly viewing in any light. TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification adds blue-light reduction.

Borrowing from the OnePlus 15, the rear camera setup teases a 50-megapixel main + 8-megapixel ultrawide duo, powered by the DetailMax Engine for enhanced low-light shots and detail preservation. A major highlight is 4K video recording at 120fps, enabling cinematic slow-motion without the need for higher-end hardware. Up front, a 16-megapixel selfie cam rounds out the versatile imaging suite.

Furthermore, OnePlus 15R is teased to support IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings. The phone will run on OxygenOS 16 based on Andorid 16, which will bring along the Plus Mind AI.