 Study Finds Over 30 Minutes Of Social Media Daily Can Gradually Weaken Children’s Ability To Concentrate
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechStudy Finds Over 30 Minutes Of Social Media Daily Can Gradually Weaken Children’s Ability To Concentrate

Study Finds Over 30 Minutes Of Social Media Daily Can Gradually Weaken Children’s Ability To Concentrate

In the study, the average time spent on social media rose from approximately 30 minutes a day for 9-year-olds to 2.5 hours for 13-year-olds, despite the fact that many platforms set their minimum age requirement at 13. The study, published in Pediatrics Open Science, however, found no such association among children watching television or playing video games.

IANSUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Children who spend more than 30 minutes on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat are likely to experience a gradual decline in their ability to concentrate. | IANS

New Delhi: Children who spend more than 30 minutes on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat are likely to experience a gradual decline in their ability to concentrate, according to a study of more than 8,000 children from around age 10 through age 14.

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden and Oregon Health &amp; Science University in the US investigated a possible link between screen habits and symptoms related to Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

They followed 8,324 children aged 9-14 in the US for four years, with the average time children spent on social media, watching TV/videos, and playing video games -- from approximately 30 minutes a day for 9-year-olds to 2.5 hours for 13-year-olds.

Children who spent a significant amount of time on social media platforms, such as Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), or Messenger, gradually developed inattention symptoms, revealed the findings.

FPJ Shorts
India’s MSMEs' Credit Exposure Up To ₹100 Crore Stands At ₹43.3 Lakh Crore, Active Loans Bulge 5.7% To 192.9 Lakh
India’s MSMEs' Credit Exposure Up To ₹100 Crore Stands At ₹43.3 Lakh Crore, Active Loans Bulge 5.7% To 192.9 Lakh
Faridabad Terror Module Sought To Trigger Blasts And Revive Separatism In Jammu & Kashmir, Probe Finds
Faridabad Terror Module Sought To Trigger Blasts And Revive Separatism In Jammu & Kashmir, Probe Finds
Massive Job Cut Claim: AI Expert Stuart Russell Says, 'AI Could Cut 80% Jobs, CEOs At Risk Too'
Massive Job Cut Claim: AI Expert Stuart Russell Says, 'AI Could Cut 80% Jobs, CEOs At Risk Too'
Cong Critic Venkatesh Prasad Vows To Work With DK Shivakumar In 'Building Stronger Ecosystem For Karnataka Cricket'
Cong Critic Venkatesh Prasad Vows To Work With DK Shivakumar In 'Building Stronger Ecosystem For Karnataka Cricket'
Read Also
OnePlus 15R Teased To Pack 7,400mAh Battery, 4K 120fps Recording Ahead Of India Launch
article-image

In the study, the average time spent on social media rose from approximately 30 minutes a day for 9-year-olds to 2.5 hours for 13-year-olds, despite the fact that many platforms set their minimum age requirement at 13.

The study, published in Pediatrics Open Science, however, found no such association among children watching television or playing video games.

“Our study suggests that it is specifically social media that affects children’s ability to concentrate,” said Torkel Klingberg, professor of cognitive neuroscience at the Department of Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet.

“Social media entails constant distractions in the form of messages and notifications, and the mere thought of whether a message has arrived can act as a mental distraction. This affects the ability to stay focused and could explain the association,” Klingberg added.

Read Also
India's IT Layoff Storm: 7 Remote Jobs Poised To Weather Job Cuts Season
article-image

The association was not influenced by socioeconomic background or a genetic predisposition towards ADHD.

In addition, children who already had symptoms of inattentiveness did not start to use social media more, which suggests that the association leads from use to symptoms and not vice versa.

The researchers found no increase in hyperactive/impulsive behaviour. While the effect on concentration was small at the individual level. At a population level, however, it could have a significant impact, they said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Massive Job Cut Claim: AI Expert Stuart Russell Says, 'AI Could Cut 80% Jobs, CEOs At Risk Too'

Massive Job Cut Claim: AI Expert Stuart Russell Says, 'AI Could Cut 80% Jobs, CEOs At Risk Too'

Samsung Set To Reclaim Global DRAM Revenue Lead In Q4 as Profits Surge And Prices Continue Rising

Samsung Set To Reclaim Global DRAM Revenue Lead In Q4 as Profits Surge And Prices Continue Rising

Elon Musk Refutes Talk Of $800 Billion SpaceX Fundraise, Says Company Thrives On Cash Flow And...

Elon Musk Refutes Talk Of $800 Billion SpaceX Fundraise, Says Company Thrives On Cash Flow And...

Study Finds Over 30 Minutes Of Social Media Daily Can Gradually Weaken Children’s Ability To...

Study Finds Over 30 Minutes Of Social Media Daily Can Gradually Weaken Children’s Ability To...

OnePlus 15R Teased To Pack 7,400mAh Battery, 4K 120fps Recording Ahead Of India Launch

OnePlus 15R Teased To Pack 7,400mAh Battery, 4K 120fps Recording Ahead Of India Launch