 Bengaluru Weather: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Anticipated In The City; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall with cloudy skies in some regions of Karnataka on Monday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
Bengaluru Weather | Representative Image

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms on Monday, 8 September 2025, during the afternoon or evening. Temperatures in the city have dropped sharply as the Southwest monsoon has become active. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 26 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered light to moderate rain is likely across the state, with scattered heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds likely in interior districts on September 10."

IMD advisory

Humidity levels may hover around 91 percent, making the air feel damp, especially after rainfall. The rainfall can temporarily disrupt electricity. Minor traffic snarls and the uprooting of weak tree branches are possible. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors and close windows and doors.

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

