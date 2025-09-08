Sankarshan Thakur, Editor Of The Telegraph, Passes Away At 63; Omar Abdullah, Jairam Ramesh & Others Pay Tribute | X@SudheenKulkarni

Kolkata: Sankarshan Thakur, Editor of The Telegraph and one of India’s most respected political journalists, passed away on Monday, September 8. He was 63.

Known for his sharp analysis and deep reporting, Thakur's death has drawn tributes from political leaders, journalists and institutions across the country.

Tributes Pour In For Thakur

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called Thakur “a delightfully brilliant writer” and “one of the strongest defenders” of liberal, secular and pluralistic India. In a post on X, Ramesh wrote, “Over the many years that he sparkled as a journalist, he consistently informed and educated. He belonged to a breed that is already endangered.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chief Minister of Telangana, A Revanth Reddy, expressed deep sorrow at the “untimely demise” and called it a “significant loss to the field of journalism”. He added, “It is profoundly saddening to lose such a respected journalist at a young age.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah paid a personal tribute, saying, “He was one of the few of his profession who made an effort to travel extensively around J&K and while traveling he actually listened, he didn’t judge.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

KT Rama Rao, senior BRS leader, remembered Thakur as “a fearless voice, sharp political commentator, and great writer” who chronicled Indian politics “with depth and integrity”.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate described him as “a brilliant writer with a sharp understanding of Indian politics” and “a liberal, secular democrat who dared to question those in power”.

The Press Club of India said, “We’ve lost a fearless voice in journalism. His sharp political analysis and unwavering commitment to the truth will be deeply missed.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Born in Patna in 1962, Thakur built a career spanning over four decades, reporting extensively on Bihar, Kashmir and national politics. His passing marks a significant moment for Indian journalism.

More About Sankarshan Thakur

Thakur began his journalism career in 1984 with SUNDAY, later working with The Indian Express, Tehelka, and returning to The Telegraph, where he rose to Editor. He was earlier the newspaper's Roving Editor and also served as Executive Editor of Tehelka, helping launch it in 2004.

Known for his reporting on Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir, Thakur covered the Kargil War in 1999 and wrote extensively on caste honour killings and Pakistan. In 2001, he won the Prem Bhatia Award for excellence in political journalism. He also received the Appan Menon Fellowship in 2003 to work on a book on Kashmir.

Thakur authored several political biographies, including Subaltern Sahib on Lalu Prasad Yadav, Single Man on Nitish Kumar, and The Brothers Bihari, a dual biography of both leaders.

Having spent years under the mentorship of MJ Akbar, Thakur developed a distinctive voice in Indian journalism, marked by intellectual rigour and a deep engagement with political realities.

His final years were spent back at The Telegraph, where he continued to lead editorial coverage with a sharp and often uncompromising lens.