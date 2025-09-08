Rajasthan: Punches, Kicks Fly As Female Tourists & Staff Clash Over Seat At RTDC’s Padav Restaurant In Jaipur; Dramatic Visuals | X/@Zinda_Avdhesh

Nahargarh: A late-night brawl broke out between restaurant staff and a group of tourists at the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation's (RTDC) Padav Restaurant, located at Nahargarh in Jaipur. The altercation, which involved physical assault on female tourists, was captured on video by bystanders and has now gone viral on social media.

Both groups have filed complaints at the Brahmapuri police station, where an investigation is underway to determine the cause and sequence of events. Have a look at the viral clip here:

A Seat Dispute Turned Into Violence

According to restaurant manager Bhagat as cited by Dainik Bhaskar, a group of six young men and two women, reportedly connected to a police official posted in the Jaipur Commissionerate, arrived at the restaurant for a party. Due to rainfall, the group requested umbrellas for the outdoor seating area. However, staff refused the request citing strong winds.

The tourists then entered the café area and occupied a seat that was already reserved. When the staff asked them to vacate the seat for the arriving guests who had booked it, an argument broke out. Bhagat said, "We tried to convince the children a lot but they became aggressive. After which the fight started."

Both Parties File Police Complaint

Confirming the incident, Brahmapuri Police Station CI Rajesh Gautam said, “Two complaints have been received regarding the fight in Padav restaurant. Both the parties have accused each other. Investigation is being done after taking the report," as quoted by Dainik Bhasker.

Both groups lodged allegations of misconduct and physical assault against one another. However, the matter is currently under active inquiry.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any arrests have been made, but the footage circulating online has drawn public attention to the incident.