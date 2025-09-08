Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies, Light To Moderate Showers Expected Today; No Rain Alert Issued

Mumbai Weather Update: | X

Mumbai: Mumbai began the week under partially cloudy skies with light spells of rain reported in parts of the suburbs on Monday morning. After a week marked by heavy rainfall and frequent alerts, today’s weather is expected to bring some much-needed relief for residents.

No Rain Alert For Mumbai & Surrounding Region

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) clarified that no weather alerts are in place for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri or Sindhudurg districts on September 8. While intermittent showers are likely in some areas, the overall weather will remain comparatively stable, sparing citizens the disruption witnessed last week.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, Light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada.

For Mumbai, the forecast indicates cloudy conditions through the day with occasional light to moderate rain in isolated pockets. Heavy downpour is unlikely, reducing the threat of waterlogging and major traffic disruptions. Minimum temperature in the city is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could touch 31 degrees Celsius. Wind speeds are predicted between 15 and 18 kmph, creating a breezy atmosphere.

Similar Conditions In Regions Around Mumbai

Navi Mumbai and Thane are likely to see similar weather conditions, with cloud cover dominating the morning and scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. While heavy rain is not anticipated, localized water accumulation on roads cannot be ruled out. Temperatures in these regions will range between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius, with winds moving at around 17 kmph.

Palghar, which had been under continuous weather alerts over the past three days, has been spared any warnings today. The district will likely experience cloudy conditions and mild rainfall in patches. Daytime temperatures are forecast between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius, offering residents a break from the intensity of earlier showers.

Along the coastal belt, including Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, no alerts have been issued either. However, moderate rain activity is expected across these districts. Temperatures here will stay between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius, accompanied by slightly stronger winds moving at 18–20 kmph.