 Maharashtra: Minister Yogesh Kadam Expresses Gratitude To Mumbai Police For Ensuring Safety During Ganesh Festival
Highlighting the significance of the festival, Kadam said that Ganeshotsav is marked by a surge of devotees, the beats of drums, the sound of aartis, and massive crowds during immersions. Despite such overwhelming gatherings, the police stand vigil day and night to safeguard devotees.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Minister Yogesh Kadam Expresses Gratitude To Mumbai Police For Ensuring Safety During Ganesh Festival | File Image

Mumbai: Minister of State for Home Affairs Yogesh Kadam has expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the Mumbai Police for their dedicated service in ensuring the safety and security of devotees during the Ganesh festival.

On The Incidents Of Stampedes

Recalling incidents of stampedes in different parts of the country in the past year, Kadam noted that even though lakhs of devotees gather in Mumbai every year for immersions, the festivities pass peacefully and securely. “The credit for this goes entirely to the discipline and dedicated efforts of the Mumbai Police,” he said.

Read Also
Pope Declares Teen Coder Carlo Acutis As Youngest Millennium Saint; Mumbai Catholics Celebrate His...
article-image

“Working 12 to 16 hours continuously, standing for hours in the sun or rain, managing crowds and traffic, and patiently communicating with people while respecting their emotions — even in such challenging circumstances, the sense of duty reflected on the faces of police officers is truly commendable,” Kadam remarked.

He further stated that the spirit of service, patience, and dedication of the Mumbai Police guarantees peace and safety during the festival. Calling them the “unsung heroes in the crowd,” Kadam said their efforts ensure that Mumbaikars can celebrate the festival in a safe environment.

Appreciating the disciplined tradition of Maharashtra Police, the minister added, “The service-oriented approach and commitment of the Mumbai Police are the real strength of the state’s security system. I wholeheartedly salute their dedication and sense of duty.”

