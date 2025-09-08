Mumbai: Parents Of 4-Month-Old Baby Halt Ganpati Visarjan Procession, Argue With Devotees Over Loud Music; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: Parents Of 4-Month-Old Baby Halt Ganpati Procession, Argue With Devotees Over Loud Music; Video Goes Viral |

Mumbai: A video showing a couple interrupting a Ganpati visarjan procession in Mumbai has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate on noise levels during festivals. The parents claimed the loud music had been disturbing their four-month-old baby and confronted devotees during the immersion rally.

The clip, widely circulated online, shows a woman rushing toward a procession in her locality, where dhol-tasha players were performing as part of the visarjan procession. Her husband, who appears to be recording the video, follows her closely. The couple can then be seen intervening, insisting that the drummers stop playing.

Parents Interrupt Ganpati Procession in Mumbai; Say Loud Music Disturbed Their 4-Month-Old Baby

Video Shows Argument By Couple Over Loud Music Noise

In the footage, the woman, visibly upset, tells devotees that the sound had been blaring for over an hour and had become unbearable for her infant. “This is too much. I’m a mother of a four-month-old baby. You guys have been making loud noise since over an hour,” she is heard saying. Her husband echoes her frustration, remarking, “Tumlog ko har saal bolna padta hai” (We have to tell you every year).

As tensions rise, a devotee steps forward in an attempt to pacify the woman. However, the couple continues to object to the volume of the instruments, urging the procession to move ahead toward its immersion point. Another female devotee is seen approaching the couple to de-escalate the situation, but the mother engages in a heated exchange with her as well.

The husband can also be heard reminding the participants that laws exist to regulate noise pollution, particularly during late hours and residential processions, stating that his wife was within her rights to protest. He is also seen asking the devotees, in Marathi, to continue their procession without further delay.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. Several netizens sided with the couple, praising them for speaking up about noise levels and pointing out the need for stricter enforcement of sound restrictions during festivals. Others, however, criticised the interruption, arguing that Ganpati celebrations hold cultural and religious significance and are observed annually with similar traditions.

At present, it remains unclear when and where exactly the video was filmed. There are no confirmed reports on whether any police complaint or legal action has been initiated by either side.