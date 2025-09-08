 Mumbai: Parents Of 4-Month-Old Baby Halt Ganpati Visarjan Procession, Argue With Devotees Over Loud Music; Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Parents Of 4-Month-Old Baby Halt Ganpati Visarjan Procession, Argue With Devotees Over Loud Music; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: Parents Of 4-Month-Old Baby Halt Ganpati Visarjan Procession, Argue With Devotees Over Loud Music; Video Goes Viral

The clip, widely circulated online, shows a woman rushing toward a procession in her locality, where dhol-tasha players were performing as part of the visarjan procession. Her husband, who appears to be recording the video, follows her closely. The couple can then be seen intervening, insisting that the drummers stop playing.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Parents Of 4-Month-Old Baby Halt Ganpati Procession, Argue With Devotees Over Loud Music; Video Goes Viral |

Mumbai: A video showing a couple interrupting a Ganpati visarjan procession in Mumbai has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate on noise levels during festivals. The parents claimed the loud music had been disturbing their four-month-old baby and confronted devotees during the immersion rally.

The clip, widely circulated online, shows a woman rushing toward a procession in her locality, where dhol-tasha players were performing as part of the visarjan procession. Her husband, who appears to be recording the video, follows her closely. The couple can then be seen intervening, insisting that the drummers stop playing.

Video Shows Argument By Couple Over Loud Music Noise

In the footage, the woman, visibly upset, tells devotees that the sound had been blaring for over an hour and had become unbearable for her infant. “This is too much. I’m a mother of a four-month-old baby. You guys have been making loud noise since over an hour,” she is heard saying. Her husband echoes her frustration, remarking, “Tumlog ko har saal bolna padta hai” (We have to tell you every year).

FPJ Shorts
WBJEEB Opens Registration For JENPAS UG 2025 Today; Know Eligibility Criteria
WBJEEB Opens Registration For JENPAS UG 2025 Today; Know Eligibility Criteria
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Slams Congress And RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav For Insulting Bihar And PM Modi, Demands Apology Over Remarks
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Slams Congress And RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav For Insulting Bihar And PM Modi, Demands Apology Over Remarks
Mumbai News: Gateway – Elephanta, JNPT & Mora-Bhaucha Dhakka Routes Standstill As High Tide Warnings Blare On Raigad Ports -REPORTS
Mumbai News: Gateway – Elephanta, JNPT & Mora-Bhaucha Dhakka Routes Standstill As High Tide Warnings Blare On Raigad Ports -REPORTS
Pune: FIR Against Two Dhol-Tasha Troupe Members For Harassing Intern Reporters At Ganpati Visarjan
Pune: FIR Against Two Dhol-Tasha Troupe Members For Harassing Intern Reporters At Ganpati Visarjan
Read Also
Divyang Man Working On Ganpati Bappa Idol Leaves Netizens In Saluting Him, Video Goes Viral
article-image

As tensions rise, a devotee steps forward in an attempt to pacify the woman. However, the couple continues to object to the volume of the instruments, urging the procession to move ahead toward its immersion point. Another female devotee is seen approaching the couple to de-escalate the situation, but the mother engages in a heated exchange with her as well.

The husband can also be heard reminding the participants that laws exist to regulate noise pollution, particularly during late hours and residential processions, stating that his wife was within her rights to protest. He is also seen asking the devotees, in Marathi, to continue their procession without further delay.

Read Also
'My Wife Is A Catholic But Waits Every Year To Welcome Ganpati': Husband's Viral Video On Why Faith,...
article-image

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. Several netizens sided with the couple, praising them for speaking up about noise levels and pointing out the need for stricter enforcement of sound restrictions during festivals. Others, however, criticised the interruption, arguing that Ganpati celebrations hold cultural and religious significance and are observed annually with similar traditions.

At present, it remains unclear when and where exactly the video was filmed. There are no confirmed reports on whether any police complaint or legal action has been initiated by either side.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Gateway – Elephanta, JNPT & Mora-Bhaucha Dhakka Routes Standstill As High Tide...

Mumbai News: Gateway – Elephanta, JNPT & Mora-Bhaucha Dhakka Routes Standstill As High Tide...

Mumbai: Parents Of 4-Month-Old Baby Halt Ganpati Visarjan Procession, Argue With Devotees Over Loud...

Mumbai: Parents Of 4-Month-Old Baby Halt Ganpati Visarjan Procession, Argue With Devotees Over Loud...

Mumbai Masala: Social Media Spreads Onam, Jain Ritual Fame

Mumbai Masala: Social Media Spreads Onam, Jain Ritual Fame

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'In Absence Of Will, All Legal Heirs Have Equal Rights In Flat,'...

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'In Absence Of Will, All Legal Heirs Have Equal Rights In Flat,'...

Maharashtra: Minister Yogesh Kadam Expresses Gratitude To Mumbai Police For Ensuring Safety During...

Maharashtra: Minister Yogesh Kadam Expresses Gratitude To Mumbai Police For Ensuring Safety During...