Divyang Man Working On Ganpati Bappa Idol Leaves Netizens In Saluting Him, Video Goes Viral

Divyang Man Working On Ganpati Bappa Idol | Instagram/Vinay Kanna

A video of a differently-abled man climbing on the idol of Ganpati Bappa and working on it is going viral on the internet. It shows the divyang person cleaning dust or giving a finishing touch to the idol. He was seen leaving his crutches behind and surrendering himself to Bappa as he hopped on the huge sculpture to work on it.

The man was seen soaking sponge into water and running the material through Bappa's face. He gently cleaned the idol with his hands while taking support on the idol itself. The short footage showed the man devoted working on the idol and enhancing it in his way possible.

Watch video

It was identified that the visuals surfaced from the art centre of the very famous Balapur Ganesh, which often makes headlines for its laddu auction which is reportedly 25 kg this year.

Netizens react

The video of the divyang man expressing his love and service for Bappa has left netizens in awe for him. The footage is being widely shared on social media platforms and is winning praise towards the man.

People replied to the video and saluted the person for his work towards the idol. One of the texts that ran into the comments section, read, "Bappa is unconditional love." Another said, "That's the Bappa love." The comments section echoed with netizens writing "Ganpati Bappa Morya!" The video has already attracted more than five lakh likes on Instagram.