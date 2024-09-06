 Divyang Man Working On Ganpati Bappa Idol Leaves Netizens In Saluting Him, Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralDivyang Man Working On Ganpati Bappa Idol Leaves Netizens In Saluting Him, Video Goes Viral

Divyang Man Working On Ganpati Bappa Idol Leaves Netizens In Saluting Him, Video Goes Viral

He was seen leaving his crutches behind and surrendering himself to Bappa as he hopped on the huge sculpture to work on it.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
Divyang Man Working On Ganpati Bappa Idol | Instagram/Vinay Kanna

A video of a differently-abled man climbing on the idol of Ganpati Bappa and working on it is going viral on the internet. It shows the divyang person cleaning dust or giving a finishing touch to the idol. He was seen leaving his crutches behind and surrendering himself to Bappa as he hopped on the huge sculpture to work on it.

The man was seen soaking sponge into water and running the material through Bappa's face. He gently cleaned the idol with his hands while taking support on the idol itself. The short footage showed the man devoted working on the idol and enhancing it in his way possible.

Watch video

It was identified that the visuals surfaced from the art centre of the very famous Balapur Ganesh, which often makes headlines for its laddu auction which is reportedly 25 kg this year.

FPJ Shorts
Vikram Rathour Joins New Zealand Team As Batting Coach For Noida Test, Rangana Herath Appointed Spin-Bowling Coach
Vikram Rathour Joins New Zealand Team As Batting Coach For Noida Test, Rangana Herath Appointed Spin-Bowling Coach
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched in India: Specs, Price, and Features
Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 Electric SUV Launched in India: Specs, Price, and Features
Maharashtra Has 52.46% Foreign Investments, Highest In India: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Has 52.46% Foreign Investments, Highest In India: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis
Divyang Man Working On Ganpati Bappa Idol Leaves Netizens In Saluting Him, Video Goes Viral
Divyang Man Working On Ganpati Bappa Idol Leaves Netizens In Saluting Him, Video Goes Viral

Netizens react

The video of the divyang man expressing his love and service for Bappa has left netizens in awe for him. The footage is being widely shared on social media platforms and is winning praise towards the man.

People replied to the video and saluted the person for his work towards the idol. One of the texts that ran into the comments section, read, "Bappa is unconditional love." Another said, "That's the Bappa love." The comments section echoed with netizens writing "Ganpati Bappa Morya!" The video has already attracted more than five lakh likes on Instagram.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Divyang Man Working On Ganpati Bappa Idol Leaves Netizens In Saluting Him, Video Goes Viral

Divyang Man Working On Ganpati Bappa Idol Leaves Netizens In Saluting Him, Video Goes Viral

Viral Video: Restaurant In Malaysia Serves Loooooong Dosa, Reaction Of Foodies Is Something You...

Viral Video: Restaurant In Malaysia Serves Loooooong Dosa, Reaction Of Foodies Is Something You...

VIDEO: Drunk Teacher Cuts Off Student's Braid In Madhya Pradesh; Suspended On Teachers' Day!

VIDEO: Drunk Teacher Cuts Off Student's Braid In Madhya Pradesh; Suspended On Teachers' Day!

Caught On Cam: Drunk Teacher Suspended For Cutting Student's Braids In Madhya Pradesh; To Face...

Caught On Cam: Drunk Teacher Suspended For Cutting Student's Braids In Madhya Pradesh; To Face...

Mumbai: School Girl Mercilessly Beaten By Gang In Versova; 'Dragged By Hair'| WATCH

Mumbai: School Girl Mercilessly Beaten By Gang In Versova; 'Dragged By Hair'| WATCH