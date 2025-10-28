Mumbai: Cleaning Efforts Underway Following Chhath Puja Celebrations At Dadar Beach | Video

Mumbai: A day after the Chhath Puja celebrations in Mumbai, cleaning efforts are underway at several locations. A visual shared on social media showed workers cleaning and picking up 'nirmalya' (floral offerings) at Dadar Beach.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Cleaning efforts are underway at Dadar Beach following Chhath Puja celebrations pic.twitter.com/REv8WadVrs — IANS (@ians_india) October 28, 2025

Overlooking the Arabian Sea, Dadar Chowpatty also hosts one of the most scenic Chhath rituals in Mumbai. The beach came alive with a sea of devotees filling the air with vibrant colours, devotional songs, and offerings. Families gather from dawn till dusk to perform rituals with precision and devotion.

148 Artificial Ponds, 403 Changing Rooms At 67 Locations

On the occasion of Chhath Puja on October 27–28, the BMC made arrangements at around 67 locations across Mumbai to prevent crowding at beaches and natural water bodies. A total of 148 artificial immersion ponds and tanks was provided to ensure a safe and clean environment.

The BMC had also set up a single-window system to provide Chhath Puja organising committees and mandals with the necessary permissions. Each ward had been assigned a coordination officer to liaise with the police and traffic departments.

In addition to this, the BMC will deploy extra staff and equipment for cleanliness and waste management at all Chhath Puja sites. Nirmalay Kalash, temporary restrooms, 403 changing rooms, tables, and chairs will be provided, along with adequate lighting and police arrangements.

