 Thane: Technical Glitch In Ambernath AC Local At Kalyan Station Disrupts Central Railway Services
Train services on Central Railway’s main line were disrupted on Tuesday morning after the Ambernath–13 AC local halted at Kalyan station around 11:10 a.m. due to a pressure drop issue. The snag delayed over half a dozen trains by 10–30 minutes. Maintenance teams fixed the fault, and services gradually resumed. Officials are probing the cause to prevent recurrence.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Train services on Central Railway’s main line were disrupted on Tuesday morning after a technical glitch halted the Ambernath 13 air-conditioned local train at Kalyan station. The issue was reported at around 11:10 a.m. on platform number 4, affecting more than half a dozen local services.

According to railway sources, the Ambernath 13 AC local was stopped due to a pressure drop issue in the rake. Maintenance staff promptly attended to the problem, but the snag caused a chain reaction of delays in nearly a half dozen services.

As a result, the Badlapur–15, Ambernath–15, Kasara–13, Badlapur–17, and Ambernath–17 locals were delayed by 10 to 30 minutes. Regular train operations resumed gradually after the fault was rectified.

Railway officials said they are investigating the cause of the pressure drop to prevent similar incidents in the future.

