Thane: Technical Glitch In Ambernath AC Local At Kalyan Station Disrupts Central Railway Services | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: Train services on Central Railway’s main line were disrupted on Tuesday morning after a technical glitch halted the Ambernath 13 air-conditioned local train at Kalyan station. The issue was reported at around 11:10 a.m. on platform number 4, affecting more than half a dozen local services.

According to railway sources, the Ambernath 13 AC local was stopped due to a pressure drop issue in the rake. Maintenance staff promptly attended to the problem, but the snag caused a chain reaction of delays in nearly a half dozen services.

As a result, the Badlapur–15, Ambernath–15, Kasara–13, Badlapur–17, and Ambernath–17 locals were delayed by 10 to 30 minutes. Regular train operations resumed gradually after the fault was rectified.

Railway officials said they are investigating the cause of the pressure drop to prevent similar incidents in the future.

