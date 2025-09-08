 'Khadi Ho Baahar Chal': Monster Man Drags Grandmother By Hair, Assaults Her In UP's Baghpat; Disturbing Video Goes Viral
India

A man mercilessly assaulted her 80-year-old grandmother in Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat. The incident, which took place last month, was captured on CCTV installed in the house.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
Monster Man Drags Grandmother By Hair, Assaults Her In UP's Baghpat | X/@bstvlive

Bhagpat: A shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, where a man mercilessly assaulted her 80-year-old grandmother. The incident was recorded on the CCTV installed in the house. A disturbing video of the cruelty also surfaced online.

The incident took place last month, however, its video surfaced on Saturday. Notably, the woman had reportedly died a week ago. In the shocking visuals, the man could be seen pulling down the elderly woman from a cot.

Video Of The Incident:

The man then tried to lift the elderly woman. He kept telling her to leave the house. He pushed her again to the ground. The man, identified as Farman, then pulled her grandmother's hair and dragged her to the door of the house. He then asked her to leave the house.

article-image

A woman member of the family tried to intervene, but Farman pushed her back. Another member of the family just ignored Farman beating her grandmother and passed by with a mobile in his hand.

Statement By Bhagpat Police:

The incident took place in Basoda village under the jurisdiction of the Singhwali Ahir police station. The elderly woman could be heard crying and pleading with the man to leave her. After the video went viral, the police took cognisance of the matter. A case has been registered against Farman.

Earlier in February this year, a similar incident took place in UP's Shahjahanpur, where a 75-year-old woman was beaten to death with a stick allegedly by her son when she stopped him from thrashing his 13-year-old daughter. The accused has been taken into custody.

