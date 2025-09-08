OnePlus Nord Buds 3r With Up to 54 Hours Playback Goes on Sale in India Today: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications

OnePlus Buds 3r | FPJ

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r, the latest addition to OnePlus’ true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds lineup, goes on sale in India starting today. Launched as a successor to the Nord Buds 2r, these budget-friendly earbuds boast an impressive 54-hour battery life, AI-powered features, and enhanced audio quality, making them a compelling option in the affordable TWS segment.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r price in India and launch offers

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is priced at Rs. 1,799 in India, but as part of a limited-time launch offer, the earbuds are available at a discounted price of Rs. 1,599. They come in two color options: Aura Blue and Ash Black. The earbuds can be purchased through multiple platforms, including the OnePlus India website, OnePlus Store App, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and OnePlus Experience Stores. OnePlus has also indicated that additional bank discounts may be announced closer to the sale date to further sweeten the deal.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3r features and specifications

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3r is packed with features designed to deliver a premium audio experience at an affordable price point. The earbuds feature 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers, which OnePlus claims provide deep bass and clear sound. The Sound Master EQ offers three preset modes and a 6-band equalizer for customised audio tuning. Users pairing the earbuds with a OnePlus smartphone can access OnePlus 3D Audio for a spatial sound experience.

For calls, the earbuds are equipped with dual microphones featuring AI-based noise cancellation, beamforming, and an anti-wind design to ensure clear communication. Connectivity is enhanced with Bluetooth 5.4, supporting a 47ms low-latency mode ideal for gaming and dual-device connection for seamless switching between two devices. Android users benefit from Google Fast Pair for quick setup.

The standout feature is the earbuds' battery life, offering up to 54 hours of total playback with the charging case, certified by TUV Rheinland for battery health across 1,000 charging cycles. The earbuds alone provide up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. Additional features include Tap 2 Take for capturing photos with a double-tap, Aqua Touch for reliable touch controls even with wet fingers, AI Translation for real-time language support, and a Find My Earbuds function to locate misplaced buds. The earbuds also carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor use.