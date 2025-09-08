iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Rumour Roundup: What We Know Vs. What We Wish For

iPhone 17 range is all set to launch tomorrow |

Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup, set to debut at the “Awe Dropping” event tomorrow, is generating hype with four models: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. From whispers of an ultra-thin Air to beefier Pro batteries, the rumours are ripe within the industry. Just a day ahead of the launch, we are doing a roundup of what’s coming and what we’re hoping for - from Apple's event tomorrow.

iPhone 17 Air: What We Know vs What we wish for

What we know

Here's a breakdown of all the rumours surrounding the new iPhone 17 Air. It is likley to replace the 'Plus'variant, which will not be launched this year.

Thinnest iPhone yet: At 5.5mm (9.5mm with the camera bump), the iPhone 17 Air could be Apple’s slimmest phone yet, beating the iPhone 16’s 7.8mm. Sleek, but with compromises.

Display: A 6.6-inch LTPO OLED with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate is rumoured, bringing smooth scrolling to a non-Pro model. Always-on display support is unconfirmed, as 1Hz refresh rates may not make the cut.

Camera: A single 48-megapixel rear camera is expected, skipping the ultrawide to stay slim. A 24-megapixel front camera promises sharper selfies.

Battery: A 2,800–2,900mAh battery, potentially limited by the thin design. A high-density silicon anode battery and C1 5G modem aim for efficiency, but a MagSafe battery pack might be necessary.

Build: The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to have a titanium-aluminum hybrid frame, with the phone expected to weigh around 145 grams—lighter than the iPhone 16 Plus.

Price: The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be priced somewhere aroung Rs. 99,990 in India and $1,099 in the US. It will be positioned between the iPhone 17 base variant and the iPhone 17 Pro models.

What We Wish For: Better camera, better battery

Here's a lowdown on what we wish the iPhone 17 Air would include, but is likley not going to.

The iPhone 17 Air’s rumored 120Hz ProMotion display is a win, but we want the full deal: adaptive refresh rates down to 1Hz for an always-on display. Why settle for smooth scrolling without the lock-screen glanceability that’s become a Pro staple?

And let’s ditch the muted tones—give us bold, iPhone 5c-inspired colors like neon green or electric blue to flaunt that razor-thin frame.

Also, just one camera at the back, and no wide-angle? After paying close to a lakh for a phone, getting multiple sensors at the back, or at least, similar to that of the base iPhone 17 variant, is something we certainly wish for.

iPhone devices are already known for its poor battery life, as compared to other flagship devices out there. And to reduce it even further for the slim form factor? We really hope that Apple has hit the sweet spot of great battery life while retaining the slim form. Let's wait and see what Apple has to offer with the new iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17: What we know vs. What we wish for

What we know

Here's a breakdown of all the rumours surrounding the new iPhone 17. These rumours have been steady and are likley to be announced at the event tomorrow:

Display: A 6.27-inch LTPO OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate is expected on the iPhone 17, matching Pro-level smoothness but possibly without adaptive ProMotion.

Camera: The iPhone 17 is rumoured to include a 48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide sensors, and a 24-megapixel front camera for better selfies.

Build: Additionally, the iPhone 17 is rumoured to come with an aluminum frame with a glass MagSafe area. Rumored colours include vibrant purple and green..

Price: The latest predictions hint at a starting price tag of Rs. 86,000 in India. This is an uptick from the Rs. 79,990 price tag of the iPhone 16 last year. The new pricing estimate comes amid ongoing currency fluctuations and Apple's shift toward local manufacturing in India.

What We Wish For: Faster charging speeds

Here's a lowdown on what we wish the iPhone 17 would include, but is likley not going to.

The base iPhone 17’s 120Hz display is a long-overdue upgrade, but we’re craving faster charging to match. Apple’s stuck at 20W wired charging while Android rivals zip past with 65W or more. The USB Type-C switch in 2023 opened the door for speedier charging, and we are craving to see 30W or 40W to juice up the iPhone 17 in under an hour. Faster charging would make the base model feel like a true flagship, not a compromise.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: What we know vs. What we wish for

What we know

Here's a breakdown of all the rumours surrounding the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. These rumours have been steady and are likley to be announced at the event tomorrow:

Display: The iPhone 17 Pro is likley to feature a 6.3-inch display while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to have the largest 6.9-inch LTPO OLED with 120Hz ProMotion and improved brightness. An anti-reflective, scratch-resistant coating is also rumored, a much needed addition.

Camera: The iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to feature a 48-megapixel telephoto, a 48-megapixel main and ultrawide sensor, possibly with 8x optical zoom. A 24-megapixel front camera is also rumoured for crisper selfies.

Battery: iPhone 17 Pro Max could hit 5,000mAh, the largest iPhone battery yet, with the Pro close behind. Vapor chamber cooling and a metal-covered battery boost efficiency. Looks like Apple is finally taking battery life seriously.

Build: This one will probably raise eyebrows, but the iPhone 17 Pro models are ditching the titanium build. The new phones are likley to don a part-glass, part-aluminum design with a rectangular camera bar (say goodbye to the square module). This will bring clear distinction to the Pro models, against the base and the Air variant, which are likely to have a different back camera layout. Colours are rumoured to include copper/orange, dark blue, black, silver, and gray.

Chip: The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are rumoured to include a A19 Pro chip on a 3nm process with 12GB RAM for Apple Intelligence.

Price: The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to start around Rs. 1,45,000, with some leaks suggesting a slightly lower figure of approximately Rs, 1,39,900. The highest-end iPhone 17 Pro Max could debut at around Rs. 1,64,990 in India.

What We Wish For: Upgraded base storage, better AI features!

Here's a lowdown on what we wish the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max would include, but is likley not going to.

The Pro models are beasts on paper, but 128GB base storage on the iPhone 17 Pro feels like a cheapskate move for a 'Pro' device. Both Pro models should start at 256GB to match their premium ambitions. Pros shooting 8K video or hoarding RAW photos need space without paying a premium. And Apple Intelligence? It’s still in beta, missing a game-changer. We want killer AI features—think real-time, offline language translation via Siri, so you can order Chicken Tikka in Mumbai without Wi-Fi. That’d be the 'wow' factor to make the Pro models shine. One can dream.

Again, I'd like to reiterate that all of the specifications and features mentioned here are rumoured, based on leaks surfaced online. Please do take them with a heavy grain of salt.

Are you hyped for the Air’s thinness or craving the Pro Max’s battery life? We will be reporting live updates from the September 9 event, starting at 10.30pm IST. Stay Tuned!