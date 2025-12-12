 Geminids Meteor Shower 2025: How Can You Watch It Online In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechGeminids Meteor Shower 2025: How Can You Watch It Online In India

Geminids Meteor Shower 2025: How Can You Watch It Online In India

The Geminids meteor shower 2025 reach their peak on the night of December 13–14, with the maximum activity centered around 2am IST to 4am IST on December 14. Meteors can appear from late evening onwards, but the best window is after midnight when your location aligns with Earth's orbital path through the debris stream.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 09:49 AM IST
article-image
Geminids Meteor Shower 2025 | File

As the nights grow longer in the Northern Hemisphere, the annual Geminids meteor shower 2025 returns to dazzle skywatchers with its reliable bursts of 'shooting stars'. The Geminids are set to peak this weekend of December 13-14, offering one of the year's most intense displays of meteors streaking across the heavens. Under ideal conditions, observers could witness up to 120–150 meteors per hour, making it a highlight for astronomers and casual stargazers alike. Whether you're braving the chill outdoors or tuning in from the warmth of home, here's how to make the most of this cosmic event.

Geminids meteor shower 2025: Peak timings

The Geminids reach their zenith on the night of December 13–14, with the maximum activity centred around 2am IST to 4am IST on December 14. Meteors can appear from late evening onwards, but the best window is after midnight when your location aligns with Earth's orbital path through the debris stream.

Read Also
Geminid Meteor Shower 2023: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Celestial Firework
article-image

Geminids meteor shower 2025: How to watch online in India

FPJ Shorts
Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 9 Dead, 22 Injured After Bus Skids Off Road, Falls Into Ravine; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of ₹2 Lakh
Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: 9 Dead, 22 Injured After Bus Skids Off Road, Falls Into Ravine; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of ₹2 Lakh
Sensex Climbs 402.99 Points To 85,221.12 In Early Trade, Nifty Jumps 115.3 To 26,013.85
Sensex Climbs 402.99 Points To 85,221.12 In Early Trade, Nifty Jumps 115.3 To 26,013.85
S&P Global Ratings Downgrades Ratings On Ola Cab Operator ANI Technologies, Stating Heightened Risk Of Covenant Breach
S&P Global Ratings Downgrades Ratings On Ola Cab Operator ANI Technologies, Stating Heightened Risk Of Covenant Breach
Mundhwa Land Deal: Prosecution Says Accused Shital Tejwani Misled Police; Court Extends Custody By Four Days
Mundhwa Land Deal: Prosecution Says Accused Shital Tejwani Misled Police; Court Extends Custody By Four Days

For those unable to escape light-polluted cities or preferring the comfort of indoors, online streams provide an accessible portal to the spectacle. The Virtual Telescope Project, led by astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, offers a prime live feed from their dark-sky observatory in Italy, capturing the Geminids in real-time with high-definition telescopes.

You can watch the Geminids meteor shower 2025 live in the embedded video below:

Additional streams, such as those from NASA or the International Meteor Organization, may pop up on YouTube searches for 'Geminids 2025 live', but the Virtual Telescope Project stands out for its professional setup and engaging narration.

Geminids meteor shower 2025: Tips to watch at home

To enhance your online viewing, shut off the room lights, grab a warm drink, and follow along with a star chart app to spot the radiant in Gemini. While nothing beats the naked-eye thrill, these streams ensure the Geminids' magic reaches everyone this weekend. Clear skies!

Read Also
Geminids Meteor Shower To Take Place On December 13-14: Where Can You Watch It In India?
article-image

Geminids meteor shower 2025: Significance

What sets the Geminids apart is their exceptional reliability and intensity, often rivalled only by the Perseids in summer. Unlike most meteor showers spawned by comet dust, the Geminids originate from the asteroid 3200 Phaethon, a rocky body that sheds particles as it swings close to the Sun, creating a dense stream of debris that Earth ploughs through at 35 km/s. In 2025, the event is particularly noteworthy due to minimal moonlight interference - a mere 25 percent waning crescent Moon rises around 3:00 am local time near peak, preserving dark skies for fainter meteors. With a zenithal hourly rate (ZHR) potentially hitting 150 under pristine conditions, this year's display underscores the Geminids' status as a winter favourite, drawing enthusiasts worldwide to ponder our planet's dynamic journey through the solar system.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Geminids Meteor Shower 2025: How Can You Watch It Online In India

Geminids Meteor Shower 2025: How Can You Watch It Online In India

Christmas & New Year's Gifting Guide 2025: Tech Gadgets For Kids That Are Actually Good For Them

Christmas & New Year's Gifting Guide 2025: Tech Gadgets For Kids That Are Actually Good For Them

'When Will You Conduct An Investigation Against TCS Layoffs?’ IT Industry Demands Probe As...

'When Will You Conduct An Investigation Against TCS Layoffs?’ IT Industry Demands Probe As...

Google To Re-Enter Smart Glasses Segment; AI-Powered Eyewear Expected To Launch in 2026

Google To Re-Enter Smart Glasses Segment; AI-Powered Eyewear Expected To Launch in 2026

iPhone Fold Production Ramped Up, Foldable Market Expected To Grow By 30% In 2026

iPhone Fold Production Ramped Up, Foldable Market Expected To Grow By 30% In 2026