Government Confirms 5G Services Now Available Across Almost All Districts In India

New Delhi: The 5G services have been rolled out in all states and union territories (UTs) across the country and presently, these are available in 99.9 per cent of the districts, according to the government.

As on October 31, telecom service providers (TSPs) have installed 5.08 lakh 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) across rural and urban area of the country

It is to mention that more than 31 lakh Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) have been installed across the country, informed Minister of State for Communications and Rural development, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, while replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

To reduce call drops and improve internet connectivity in underserved areas, the government has taken several initiatives.

These are BharatNet project for providing broadband connectivity in Gram Panchayats (GPs) and villages; scheme for providing mobile services in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas and in Aspirational Districts; 4G Saturation scheme to provide 4G mobile coverage in all uncovered villages; launch of GatiShakti Sanchar portal and RoW (Right of Way) Rules to streamline RoW permissions and clearance of installation of telecom infrastructure; and time-bound permission for use of street furniture for installation of small cells and telecommunication line.

According to the minister, the telecom infrastructure are being deployed by private TSPs as well as state-led service providers.

Further, telecom infrastructure are being shared by private and state-led service providers based on techno-commercial feasibility, he mentioned.

Meanwhile, seven dedicated Working Groups constituted earlier by the Centre under the Bharat 6G Alliance have presented their progress and roadmap

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that technology, spectrum, devices, applications and sustainability verticals must align seamlessly for innovations to mature and scale.

He said monthly joint reviews between working groups are essential to ensure that breakthroughs in one domain translate into actionable outcomes in others. The minister pointed out that spectrum policy will be central to India’s 6G strategy and noted that India has already undertaken significant spectrum refarming, with more planned ahead.

