iPhone 17 Launch to Retire Several Apple Devices: Full List Of iPhones That Will No Longer Be Listed on Apple Store

iPhone 17 series expected to launch in September | Freepik

Apple's upcoming hardware event on September 9 will introduce the iPhone 17 series, new Apple Watches, and possibly updated AirPods Pro. While the focus will be on these new releases, the launch will also mark the end for several older devices, aligning with Apple's annual strategy to refresh its product lineup.

Which iPhones will be discontinued?

The iPhone 17 series debut is expected to phase out the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max from Apple’s official lineup, making way for the new flagships. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are also likely to be discontinued, positioning the iPhone 16 series as the new entry-level option on Apple’s website. While these models may vanish from Apple’s stores, if Apple follows tradition, third-party retailers could continue offering them at discounted prices during festive sales until stocks run out.

Apple Watch Lineup Changes

Alongside the iPhone 17, Apple is set to unveil the Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3. These launches are expected to retire the Apple Watch Series 10 and Watch Ultra 2. If a new Apple Watch SE model is introduced, the current Watch SE 2 may also be discontinued to streamline the portfolio.

Updates to Vintage and Obsolete Lists

Ahead of the event, Apple updated its product lifecycle classifications as well. The iPhone 8 Plus (64GB and 256GB) and iPhone XS have been moved to the vintage category, meaning they've been discontinued for over five years but may still receive repairs if parts are available. The fifth-generation iPad (2017), along with the 11-inch MacBook Air (2015) and select 2017 MacBook Pro models, have been classified as obsolete, ending Apple’s repair and service support for these devices. Owners of obsolete products will need to rely on third-party repair options.

Alongside the new iPhone 17 range, Apple is likely to roll out date of iOS 26 to older iPhone models as well. Here's a list of compatible iPhones that will receive he iOS 26 update this year. We will be covering the Apple event live and share all the updates with you, as it happens. Stay Tuned.